Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team travel to Barnstaple, once again proving that not all heroes wear capes – but how can you nominate someone to take part?

The popular life-changing show returns on Monday (February 15 2021) and offers vital support to a family who’ve been dealt a tough hand.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to nominate someone for the show, and the continuing 31st series.

DIY SOS: The Big Build: Barnstaple (Credit: BBC One)

How do I nominate someone for DIY SOS?

If you want to apply to be on the show or to nominate someone else, it’s a pretty simple process.

An online form will ask you the name of the person who needs help, and other vital info about their situation.

You’ll be asked to describe the homeowner’s situation in 100 to 200 words, and to provide a photo or a video.

The process should take you about 10 minutes.

Only apply if you or the person you are nominating has a big problem with their home and it needs large structural changes.

For individual applications, please note that the BBC can only accept applications from UK homeowners of private residences who own one single property.

Please don’t apply if you only need cosmetic changes like painting, carpeting and garden works.

Due to the large number of applications they receive, they cannot reply to all your inquiries.

If you wish to apply on behalf of a community group project, please complete a community project application form.

Nick Knowles presents DIY SOS on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

DIY SOS: The Big Build in Barnstaple

Nick and the team head to Barnstaple in Devon.

There, they help Jan and Lucy who have triplets – two of whom are seriously ill.

The parents face daily four-hour round trips to hospital for life-saving dialysis treatment for two of their daughters.

Understandably, it is taking a heavy toll on family life.

Nick and the DIY SOS crew extend the house to create a home dialysis centre.

This enables the girls to be treated where they live and lets the whole family settle into a healthier and happier routine.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen helps the family, along with more than a hundred local volunteers.

A vast number of tradespeople – from builders, plumbers, electricians, joiners and scaffolders to skip hire companies, tilers and decorators – all volunteer both their time and resources to make it happen.

The Collins family: Triplets

Jan and Lucy Collins have triplets – Lola, Daisy and Amber.

They also have two other children, Hadley and Kenneth.

Daisy and Amber have a serious kidney disorder and both need 70 hours of dialysis a week.

Dad Jan broke down in tears when the transformation is revealed.

He tells the team: “I’ve never been so lost for words in all my life.

“What you guys have achieved here in just a few days is absolutely breathtaking.”

DIY SOS: The Big Build airs on BBC One at 9pm on Monday February 15 2021.

