DIY SOS The Big Build was in Barnstaple last night as Nick Knowles and the team transformed the home of a family with poorly children.

Monday (February 15) evening’s episode of the popular BBC One programme introduced viewers to mum and dad Lucy and Jan, and their children Hadley, two, Kenny, five and triplets Lola, Daisy and Amber, six.

DIY SOS: The Big Build was in Barnstaple this week (Credit: BBC)

What was the family’s story on DIY SOS: The Big Build?

Daisy and Amber both have Nephrotic syndrome, which means they need blood-cleansing dialysis treatment every week.

The family was suffering as they had to make gruelling trips back and forth to the hospital multiple times a week.

But with TV host Nick and the team’s efforts, their home was transformed with newly decorated rooms and more space for the girls’ dialysis equipment, allowing them to receive the treatment at home.

Nick also recruited the help of TV’s Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who was on hand to provide design expertise for the home’s makeover.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen joined Nick Knowles on DIY SOS (Credit: BBC)

What did DIY SOS viewers say?

On Twitter, a number of viewers admitted hating the kitchen.

The space featured bright orange cupboards and white counter tops.

Some accused Laurence of ‘messing up’ the space, while others likened it to a Sainsbury’s store or easyJet lounge.

Some viewers hated the family’s new kitchen (Credit: BBC)

One said: “All they need is Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen to come in and [bleep] it up.”

Another tweeted: “On dear, Laurence, not a high-vis Sainsbury’s kitchen.”

A third wrote: “Such a shame Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen got his mitts on this! Absolutely rank kitchen and lounge! Bedrooms are lovely though #DIYSOS.”

A fourth said: “Kitchen looks great but I wouldn’t know if I should be cooking or checking in for an easyJet flight.”

The kitchen featured bright orange units and white counter tops (Credit: BBC)

A fifth quipped: “Wasn’t it nice of #easyJet to donate the kitchen to #DIYSOS?”

A sixth said: “Having a little cry at #DIYSOS (and not just at the easyJet orange kitchen).”

Some praise ‘joyous’ kitchen

However, not everyone felt that way, as some said they liked the kitchen.

One said: “A totally joyous kitchen! Fabulous TV. @LlewelynBowen.”

“Magnificent job, Laurence,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “Oh Laurence you clever, lovely man.”

