DIY SOS star Nick Knowles was viciously trolled last night as his popular BBC show returned for a Children in Need special.

Thursday (November 12) evening’s episode saw Nick, 58, and the team head to Caswell Bay in Swansea to create an incredible new facility for Surfability.

The company, which provides surfing lessons and experiences for people with disabilities, previously had to operate out of a dark, damp, shed-like building.

Nick and the team headed to Swansea for the DIY SOS special (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the DIY SOS Children in Need special?

Nick and the others built an impressive surfboard-shaped structure complete with a large reception area and specialist changing facilities.

The site also had a living roof and solar panels to help it achieve energy neutrality.

The DIY SOS team created a new base for Surfability (Credit: BBC)

A number of those watching at home were deeply impressed and moved to tears over the DIY SOS team’s hard work, and the impact it would have on Surfability and those it helps.

However, some on social media decided to make cruel comments about Nick and his appearance, as the telly favourite had put on weight and sported longer hair and a bigger beard.

Some focussed more on Nick Knowles’ appearance (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say about presenter Nick Knowles?

Some said the star had ‘truly let himself go’, while others called him a ‘Lidl Jason Momoa’ or said he could ‘lose a few pounds’.

Others rushed to defend Nick, as one said: “Give Nick Knowles a break ffs. #DIYSOS was filmed during lockdown, that’s why his hair is long and he’s a bit heavier. Focus on the good work he and the team do instead.”

Another wrote: “If Covid has taught anything it’s that it’s affected everyone in different ways. So rather than fat-shaming him, take a step back.”

Give Nick Knowles a break… focus on the good work he and the team do instead.

A third tweeted: “If your main problem is how Nick Knowles looks after watching this… give your head a wobble.”

A fourth said: “Another amazing build, and I think the beard and long hair quite suit Nick!”

Someone else wrote: “So Nick Knowles has gained a bit of weight and people have been commenting about it. So what, he can be as fat as he wants, but it won’t stop him and the rest of the team doing excellent work like tonight’s programme. Well done Nick and the team on another brilliant job.”

Nick Knowles’ message to DIY SOS viewers

Nick addressed his appearance on social media as the special episode got underway, urging fans to “concentrate on the story” and not on his appearance.

He tweeted: “Yes we are not actors, yes I’m large after lockdown, yes my hair is a mess, I don’t care. It’s @DIYSOS! Concentrate on the story.”

Yes we are not actors

Yes I’m large after lockdown

Yes my hair is a mess

I don’t care

It’s @DIYSOS !!!!

