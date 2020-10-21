Dad who touched DIY SOS viewers after he was left brain damaged in brutal attack dies

A DIY SOS star who was left severely brain damaged after being attacked by a gang of rival football supporters at a game has died.

Dad Simon Dobbin, 48, appeared on the show last year and touched viewers’ hearts as his story was explained.

In March 2015, Cambridge United fan Simon was beaten by a gang of 13 men after watching the team play.

He was put into intensive care after suffering a stroke and a bleed on the brain.

Simon Dobbin has sadly died five years after being attacked (Credit: BBC)

DIY SOS star Simon Dobbin dies

However, five years on, Simon has sadly died as Cambridge United announced the news on Wednesday.

A post on Twitter read: “It is with a heavy heart that Cambridge United can confirm we have received the devastating news that Simon Dobbin sadly passed away at home this morning.

“Sweet dreams Simon. Forever a U.”

Meanwhile, his wife Nicole told the BBC Simon’s death came as a shock to her and their daughter.

Tributes poured in on Twitter for Simon and his family (Credit: BBC)

She added that her husband had been “his usual self, laughing and smiling the day before”.

Tributes have poured in on Twitter for Simon and his family.

One person said: “RIP Simon my condolences to his family. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Another added: “So very, very sad – a real tragedy.”

A third tweeted: “Rip pal. I don’t know you or support Cambridge but this is truly heartbreaking.”

Simon’s family have been campaigning for the introduction of “Simon’s Law” (Credit: BBC)

13 men were convinced at Basildon Crown Court for their role in the attack.

Since the attack, Simon’s family have been campaigning for the introduction of “Simon’s Law”.

The law would force lifelong payments to the NHS by people convicted of violent disorder.

Earlier this year, Nicole said Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told her the law was unpractical.

However, she was told he may look at charging violent offenders for their jail stays.

Simon and his family appeared on DIY SOS last year (Credit: BBC)

When did Simon Dobbins appear on DIY SOS?

Meanwhile, last year, Simon featured in an episode of DIY SOS.

At the beginning of the show, Simon was sleeping and being washed in the living room with only a curtain for privacy.

However, Nick Knowles was joined by the usual SOS gang to help.

The team installed monitors so Nicole could keep an eye on her husband.

In addition, doors were widened to make access easier for Simon’s wheelchair.

