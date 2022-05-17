DIY SOS star Gabrielle ‘Gaby’ Blackman is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite – and kindest-hearted – designers.

The star is known for her impressive work in on DIY SOS helping transform homes for the those in need.

So who is she and what happened to her son?

Here’s everything we know about the design guru.

Gabrielle ‘Gaby’ Blackman is has 20 years of experience in the design industry (Credit: Splash News)

Who is DIY SOS star Gaby Blackman?

Gabrielle Blackman is one of the country’s leading interior designers.

Gaby – the name she wears on her hard hat – has over 20 years of experience in the design industry and started her career by designing luxury yachts.

Now she owns her own interior design company, Gabrielle Blackman Interiors, based in London and the West Country.

On her website, Gabrielle Blackman, she explains that Gabrielle Blackman Interiors is a “thriving Design and Build practise, seeing the projects through from design to completion.

“Gabrielle and her team have the extensive build and management experience to back up their design talent.”

Is Gabrielle Blackman married?

Yes, Gabrielle Blackman is married to her husband Peter Blackman.

The pair have two children together Cecelia and Beatrice. They also had a son, Gus, who tragically died as an infant.

Gabrielle prefers to keep her personal life private and so not much is known about her family.

How old is Gabrielle Blackman?

Gabrielle Blackman was born in 1973, which makes her 49 years old.

Interior designer Gabrielle Blackman lost her son to hypoplastic left heart syndrome in February 2006 (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Gabrielle Blackman’s son

Gabrielle Blackman’s son Gus sadly passed away in February 2006 due to hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a congenital heart defect that impairs the organ’s ability to pump blood normally.

Appearing to reflect on her grief during last week’s episode of DIY SOS, Gaby said: “When you’re in the middle of grief, in the middle of a massive crisis, you can’t even decide which sandwich you want. Let alone how you want your house to look.

I know what it’s like to fall, have the rug pulled from under you very unexpectedly.

“Living with grief, you can’t concentrate properly. Your whole mind is absorbed with doing normal things and getting through the day. So I want everything in this house to be down to stress reduction with Lindsay and keeping everything as calm as possible.”

Host Nick Knowles then went on to say that people might not understand what she went through on a personal level, revealing that Gaby had been through “heart-wrenching grief”.

Struggling to speak, Gaby replied: “Yeah, and I still can’t talk about it. I know what it’s like to fall, have the rug pulled from under you very unexpectedly.

“And I think that is what powers everything I do.

“I want to keep it lovely, simple and warm, for this house to wrap it’s arms back round her again so she can just get in here and grieve.”

How did Gabrielle Blackman get famous?

Gabrielle became famous through her work on DIY SOS.

The star has been proud to work on the BAFTA and RTS award-winning show since 2012.

Throughout her time on the show, Gabrielle has been using her design skills to help transform living spaces as well as the lives of families in need.

Where has Gabrielle Blackman worked before?

As well as working on DIY SOS, Gabrielle Blackman has appeared on a few other TV shows.

The star has worked on The Hairy Biker’s Comfort Food in 2017 and she’s also appeared on The One Show.

