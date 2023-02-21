Desperate Measures on C5: Who stars in the thriller opposite Amanda Abbington?

Channel 5’s new series Desperate Measures is the latest tense thriller promising to keep you teetering on the edge of your sofa, and Amanda Abbington leads the cast.

The mini-series follows in the footsteps of recent nail-biters The Drowning, The Catch, and Riptide.

It’s easy-to-watch, relatable(ish), and has a cast full of TV favourites.

So who’s in the cast of Desperate Measures on Channel 5?

Amanda Abbington as Rowan Taylor in Desperate Measures (Credit: Channel 5)

Desperate Measures cast – Amanda Abbington plays Rowan Taylor

First of all, Amanda Abbington, 48, plays Rowan Taylor in the cast of Channel 5‘s new thriller Desperate Measures.

Bank clerk Rowan is a single parent living in a council flat, who admits she’s “broke” and doesn’t own her own flat or car.

Which all counts against her when the bank she works for is robbed, and the police are looking for an insider who may have set it up.

Sherlock fans will recognise Amanda Abbington for playing Mary Watson in Sherlock.

She starred in the BBC One hit series opposite her then-husband Martin Freeman, who played Watson.

More recently, Amanda has played Dot in Wolfe, DS Sophie Mason in Netflix thriller Safe, and Charon Bander in I Hate Suzie.

Amanda is also known for portraying Miss Mardle in Mr Selfridge, DS Jo Moffat in Cuffs, and Siobhan in After You’ve Gone.

She is currently playing Nicole in the divisive sitcom Family Pile.

Warren Brown as Patrick in Desperate Measures (Credit: Channel 5)

Warren Brown stars as Patrick in the C5 thriller

Actor Warren Brown stars as Patrick in the C5 thriller Desperate Measures.

Trigger Point viewers will know him as Karl Maguire, the villain at the heart of the ITV Vicky McClure series.

Recently, he’s also played Ray Mullen in The Responder, and Sgt. Thomas ‘Mac’ McAllister in Strike Back.

Luther fans will recognise Warren for his role as DS Justin Ripley in Luther.

Of course, the character tragically died after being shot in the chest on duty.

Cheshire-born Warren, 44, is also known for playing John Paul Rocksavage in Good Cop, Andy Holt in Hollyoaks, Tom Bailey in Liar, and Jake Willis in Doctor Who.

Sunetra Sarke as bank clerk Varisha (Credit: Channel 5)

Desperate Measures cast – Sunetra Sarker plays Varisha

Sunetra Sarker portrays bank clerk Varisha in the cast of Desperate Measures.

Of course, Sunetra is best known for her stint on Strictly, and her roles in Casualty, No Angels, Ackley Bridge, and The Bay.

Sunetra recently played Stella Bradwell in The Bay on ITV1, and the Sheriff of Nottingham in one episode of the excellent Sherwood.

Sunetra starred as Nisha Batra in Brookside, Anji Mittel in No Angels, Sadia Shar in Informer, Deborah in Cold Feet and Sahana Harrison in Broadchurch.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Zoe Hanna in Casualty.

Sunetra, 49, portrayed the senior consultant from 2007 to 2018.

She left because she “wanted to find something very different” to the show she was already doing.

The versatile actress went on to star as Kaneez Paracha in Ackley Bridge.

Strictly Come Dancing fans will remember her from the 2014 series, in which she danced with Brendan Cole.

The pair made it to week nine.

In 2017, Sunetra took part in Who Do You Think You Are? on BBC One.

She traced her ancestors to Bengal, where she learned about her family’s involvement in the struggle for independence in India.

Francis Magee as Mal in Desperate Measures (Credit: Channel 5)

Francis Magee stars as Mal Taylor

Actor Francis Magee stars as Rowan’s dad Mal Taylor.

Viewers discover that Mal has a bad reputation around money, and his daughter Rowan…

Francis recently joined the cast of Vera as homeless man Benny.

Dublin-born Francis, 63, has been acting for nearly three decades, and will be very recognisable to viewers.

EastEnders fans might remember him from his role as Liam Tyler in the BBC soap, a role he played from 1993 to 1995.

Other notable roles include Yoren, a member of the Night’s Watch, in the first and second seasons of Game of Thrones, and Leslie McManus in No Angels.

He’s also played electronic musician The Orgazoid in an episode of Peep Show, Daz in Cold Feet, DC Simmonds in Footballers’ Wives, Rob Skelton in Bad Girls, and Dr Tremlett in The Fades.

His film roles include Sahara, Layer Cake, Still Crazy, Cemetery Junction, and The Calling.

More recently, he’s starred as Willy Whelan in Witless, Mickey Dolphin in Death and Nightingales, Magnus in Into the Badlands, and Clint Collins in White Lines.

KIN viewers will also remember his role as the volcanic Bren Kinsella in the RTÉ One crime-drama.

Desperate Measures stars Sunetra Sarker, Francis Magee, Warren Brown, Amanda Abbington, Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane, and Gábor Nagypál (Credit: Channel 5)

Who else stars in the cast of Desperate Measures on Channel 5?

Meanwhile, Rovers star Seb Cardinal portrays smug bank boss Clive Powell.

Newcomer Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane stars as Rowan’s young son Finn Taylor.

Yugoslavian actor Gábor Nagypál plays crime boss Kristof; he recently played Squirrel in Halo.

Harry Rose, in his first TV role, stars as thug Conor.

Ralph Berkin plays a desk sergeant, Gabriella Csizmadia is Mrs Gregory, Roderick Hill portrays an IT guy, Jonathan Nyati is Det Simmons, and Zsolt Páll plays Jerry the Guard.

Lastly, Raid Matwi stars as Deano, Sam Rumbelow plays Steve, Lejaun Sheppard is Trevor, and Jeremy Wheeler is the pawn shop owner.

Desperate Measures starts on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 9pm on Channel 5.

