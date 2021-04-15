Amanda Abbington, the ex-girlfriend of Martin Freeman, fears their split has caused “irreparable damage” to their two children.

The former couple, who split in 2016 after 16 years together, share son Joe, 15, and daughter Grace, 12.

Now, Amanda has opened up on the impact their split has potentially had on the pair.

What did Amanda Abbington say?

She made the admission during an Instagram Live for a mental health campaign.

Amanda, who played Martin’s on-screen wife in Sherlock, shared: “I think it’s unsettling if I pretend I’m this Stepford Wife parent. Nobody is.

“I’m sure I’ve given them irreparable damage and they will be going to therapy because of me and Martin at some point.”

Furthermore, Amanda, 47, added: “If I can teach them to talk about it, say there’s nothing to be frightened of or ashamed of with whatever you’re going through.

“Whether you get drunk or try drugs, whatever you do. This place where we live is a safe place where you can say whatever you like.”

The actress also opened up on her previous battles with mental health.

Thankfully, regular therapy has helped with her issues.

In addition, she said: “I hated myself for so many years.

“I thought I wasn’t good enough for any relationship, I wasn’t good enough for my parents or any situation and being in regular therapy it’s like, ‘Yeah, I am, I’m alright.'”

When did Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington split?

Martin and Amanda were together for 16 years until they announced their split.

When they broke up, the actress admitted it was one of the “darkest” times of her life.

She told Red: “I had thought Martin was the love of my life.

“This wasn’t meant to happen to us.

“It was one of the darkest moments of my life but, although I didn’t know it then, it was also to mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey of self-discovery.”

At the time, the pair continued to work together on Sherlock.

Meanwhile, Abbie began dating boyfriend Jonjo O’Neill after her split from Martin.

Despite moving in together last year, the couple have since parted ways.

Furthermore, Martin, 49, is in a relationship with girlfriend Rachel Mariam.

