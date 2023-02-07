ITV’s The Family Pile dubbed ‘worst comedy ever’ by critical viewers

The Family Pile on ITV is a comedy about four sisters who lost their parents and, more than halfway through the series, it’s failed to impress viewers in their review of the show.

The series is set in Liverpool, but viewers have criticised the show for the lack of Scouse actors and their “terrible” accents.

The Family Pile stars the often-lauded Amanda Abbington and is produced by Hat Trick Productions, the production company that made Derry Girls.

But it has not impressed viewers; here’s what they are saying about The Family Pile.

The Family Pile stars Clare Calbraith, Clare Keelan, Alexandra Mardell and Amanda Abbington as four sisters (Credit: ITV)

The Family Pile review: ITV comedy series criticised for lack of Scouse actors

One of the biggest criticisms of The Family Pile, is that the Liverpool-set comedy series has barely any Scouse actors.

London-born actress Amanda Abbington leads the cast as Nicole, one of the sisters.

She is joined by Downtown Abbey actress Clare Calbraith, who WAS raised in Liverpool, Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell who is from Leeds and Claire Keelan who is from Blackpool.

The Scouse accents from the actresses gathered plenty of complaints from viewers.

One viewer tweeted: “Could ITV not find any Scouse actors in the whole of Merseyside?”

Another ranted: “Whose idea was it to force a bunch of non-Liverpudlians to do a terrible scouse accent in #TheFamilyPile??”

A third said: “Is it just me or are the accents not Scouse in the slightest?! More Brummie than Scouse!!”

Amanda Abbington leads the cast alongside on-screen husband Kieran O’Brien and son Sonny Lackey. (Credit: ITV)

ITV comedy called a “pile of [bleep]” by viewers

The comedy series follows four sisters who struggle through the grief of losing their parents under a comedic lens, but viewers think the series doesn’t fit as a comedy or a drama.

One viewer took to social media and said: “I tried to give #thefamilypile a second chance but 10 minutes in and I just can’t. It’s just not funny. It’s also distracting how different all of their scouse accents are?!”

Another viewer wrote: “#TheFamilyPile is awful. Not sure why or what they are trying to portray. Wooden acting and forced.”

A third viewer complained: “Well that’s 30 minutes of my life I’m never going to get back! Safe to say I won’t be watching the next episode!”

The Family Pile does have some viewer support, albeit it limited, with one fan tweeting: “I am LOVING it!

“It’s just so much fun, and the cast is fabulous.”

But ITV series has left most viewers unimpressed; as one viewer put it: “Family Pile of [bleep] more like!”

Harsh! But is it fair?

The Family Pile continues tonight on Tuesday, February 7 with episode 4 at 9:30 pm on ITV1. All episodes are now available on ITVX.

