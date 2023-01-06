Denise Welch took to Twitter last night (January 5) to hit back following an on-air clash with her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore.

On yesterday’s show, Denise and Jane locked horns as they discussed the latest Prince Harry bombshells.

And it’s fair to say things got a little heated…

Loose Women stars clash

The row came after an extract from Harry’s memoir Spare was leaked, in which the Duke Of Sussex claimed his brother William “attacked” him in 2019 over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Speaking about the sensational claims on Loose Women, the panel was divided.

Denise doubled down on her support for Harry and Meghan amid co-panelist Jane’s opposing views.

When asked about the accusations, Jane said it was “hurtful” to read them, especially as they have been made in public.

Denise chimed in to rebuff her, saying: “Why shouldn’t Harry say his piece, Jane? I think he’s had to move away from a family – they’ve done it behind his back.”

Jane then quickly cut in and insisted that Harry was “using [his family] to make money” causing Denise to get heated.

“Don’t interrupt me,” she then warned.

Denise Welch hits back on Twitter

The clash quickly made headlines.

And, as a result, Denise retweeted one that read: “Loose Women turned feisty.”

She then hit back with her own take on the row.

“Yes it did,” she confirmed.

But we’re also best friends for 30 years!!!

However, she appeared to allude that there’s no bad blood between the pair behind the scenes.

“But we’re also best friends for 30 years!!!” she added.

Denise‘s followers were quick to chime in and support the star.

“It’s a panel show. What do they expect – everyone to have the same opinion?” one asked.

“It’s called a debate. Most people have forgotten the art of listening to each other’s opinions these days and respecting that others may have an alternative point of view. Doesn’t make them right or wrong,” another concluded.

