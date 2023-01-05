The Prince Harry leaked excerpts caused quite the reaction on Loose Women today (January 5) as a heated debate erupted between Denise Welch and Jane Moore.

During the shouting match Denise furiously defended Prince Harry over his new bombshell memoir and “assault” allegations.

Earlier today, an extract from Harry’s memoir Spare was leaked, in which the Duke Of Sussex claimed his brother William ‘attacked’ him in 2019 over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Things got heated on Loose Women today in a chat about Prince Harry (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry reaction: Denise and Jane clash on Loose Women

Speaking about the sensational claims on Loose Women, the panel, hosted by Charlene White, was divided.

Denise, no stranger to sharing her thoughts, doubled down on her support for Harry and Meghan amid co-panelist Jane’s opposite views.

When asked about the accusations, Jane described it as “hurtful” to read them, especially as they have been made in public.

Denise chimed in to rebuff her, saying: “Why shouldn’t Harry say his piece, Jane? I think he’s had to move away from a family – they’ve done it behind his back.”

Jane then quickly cut in and insisted that Harry was “using [his family] to make money” causing Denise to get heated.

“Don’t interrupt me,” she warned.

“You’ve talked to me about interrupting,” Denise added to her co-panelist from across the table following her interjection.

The panel were discussing Prince Harry’s recent bombshell allegations (Credit: ITV)

What else did Denise and Jane say?

“The fact is the Royal Family make quite a bit of money, Jane, themselves,” Denise continued.

“They have been leaking stories. We know they have. As soon as Meghan was seen as the People’s Princess, that was game over, because William and Kate have to remain in those positions.”

Denise finished by saying: “I think do what you like and tell your story.”

Her statement was met with a roar of applause from the studio audience, before Jane said: “Tell it but don’t sell it.”

She then asked Denise: “Is it blind support or do you accept that they’ve made some mistakes?”

“Everybody makes mistakes, but I don’t see anything wrong with getting his wife out of this country,” Denise replied.

“When they said they wanted privacy, they wanted it from other people’s narratives, not from their own story and this is the only way they’ve got to tell it.

“I am team Harry and Meghan.”

