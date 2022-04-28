Deborah James, who has stage four bowel cancer, admitted that she doesn’t know ‘how she’s still alive’ after battling the disease for almost six years.

The 40-year-old provided the emotional update during a guest appearance on Lorraine this morning (Thursday, April 28).

Lorraine today

Towards the end of today’s edition of the show, Lorraine Kelly, in a pre-recorded segment, went to speak to Deborah in hospital.

Before meeting Deborah, Lorraine revealed that the 40-year-old is “doing well”. She also said that she had “recovered sufficiently” enough for her to see her.

Lorraine then interviewed Deborah from her hospital bed. “You’re looking remarkably well – how are you doing?” she asked the journalist.

“Fragile,” Deborah said, smiling. “I’m wearing makeup and I brushed my hair, which in a weird way, is progress actually, to be honest with you.”

Instagram’s Deborah James admits she ‘doesn’t know how she’s alive’ in emotional update amid cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James cancer update

Deborah then continued, saying: “I forget that three weeks ago I couldn’t get myself out of bed to go to the toilet. I couldn’t stand up.”

Deborah then confessed that she’d nearly passed away a couple of times this year.

“It was really bad and we were really, really worried,” Lorraine said. “Again though, you defy all the odds.”

“If I’m being honest, I still don’t really know how I’m alive,” Deborah confessed.

“This year has been really crazy, actually,” she said. “I’ve spent about 80% of this year in hospital in some capacity.”

Deborah has openly talked about her cancer for years (Credit: Novartis / YouTube)

The 40-year-old then went on to discuss what happened to her back in January.

At the very beginning of the year, Deborah suffered a major hemorrhage and was rushed to hospital.

“I thought that was it,” she told Lorraine.

“I can only now talk about it without crying,” she confessed. “In a split second, I went from living to thinking I wouldn’t get through the night.”

She then went on to say that she stays positive by wearing bright colours and talking to other patients.

At the end of the interview, Lorraine described Deborah as “absolutely fantastic”.

