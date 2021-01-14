Luke Pasqualino joins the cast of Death in Paradise on Thursday (January 14 2021) as new character Ed Lancer, but how did his character Elvis leave Our Girl?

The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Elvis in Our Girl, opposite Michelle Keegan.

But what else has he been in?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Viewers will recognise Luke Pasqualino as Elvis from Our Girl (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Luke Pasqualino?

Luke was born Luca Giuseppe Pasqualino, thanks to his Italian parentage.

He’s been on TV since 2009, when he appeared as Anthony in low budget film Stingers Rule! when he was 19.

As well as his successful acting career, his love life and good looks have also contributed to his fame.

What has he been in?

Luke’s most famous for playing Freddie McClair in Skins, and d’Artagnan in The Musketeers.

In 2013, he played a supporting role in the critically acclaimed science fiction film Snowpiercer, opposite Chris Evans.

He played Elvis Harte in Our Girl from 2016 to 2017.

Viewers were devastated when his character died.

Elvis was killed by a bomb in Afghanistan during series three – just when he and Georgie’s relationship was finally getting back on track.

Luke has also had roles in Casualty, Miranda, Snatch and Inside No.9.

Luke Pasqualino and Michelle Keegan in Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

How old is he?

Luke was born on February 19 1990.

He is currently 30 years old, but will turn 31 next month!

Where is he from?

Luke was born in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

He attended Walton Community School, in Walton, Peterborough.

His parents are from Sicily and Naples in Italy.

Is he single?

Luke is currently single, if his social media accounts are anything to go by.

Or maybe he’s keeping his private life to himself.

After all, his love life was previously splashed all over the tabloids when he dated a member of Little Mix.

Who has he dated?

Luke dated Perrie Edwards in the summer of 2016, after she was famously dumped by fiancé Zayn Malik.

Luke and Perrie were spotted on several dates together, and photographers even caught them kissing.

However the romance didn’t last long. Which is a shame, as they look super cute together!

He has also been linked to actress and model Maddison Jaizani, Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr, TOWIE’s Jessica Wright and fellow Skins star Klariza Clayton.

Luke Pasqualino attends The Olivier Awards 2019 at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Credit: Splash)

Who does Luke play in Death in Paradise?

An archaeologist is found poisoned during a dig, and Luke Pasqualino’s Ed Lancer is one of the suspects – as is Call the Midwife’s Bryony Hannah as Rebecca Morley.

However, despite an early confession, the team realise they have little to no evidence.

Death in Paradise airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One.

