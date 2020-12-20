Little Mix fans told Jesy Nelson she looked beautiful as she shared her first picture on social media since quitting the band.

Last week, the 29-year-old singer revealed she was stepping away from the girl group for the sake of her mental health.

On Instagram last night (Saturday, December 19), Jesy posted a snap of herself with curly, shoulder-length hair.

Former Little Mix singer Jesy shared a snap of her new look on social media (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

What did Little Mix fans say about Jesy Nelson’s latest picture?

In the comments, fans rushed to tell her how stunning she looked.

“Yes! So glad you’re back,” said one, adding: “Look at you.”

Another told her: “You look so beautiful.”

A third commented, “Absolute STUNNER” with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Someone else said: “Your hair is perfect.”

It comes after Jesy broke her silence on the picture-sharing platform following her decision to quit Little Mix.

On Thursday (December 17), the star took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their supportive messages.

Jesy Nelson thanked fans for their ‘love and support’ after quitting Little Mix (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Star thanks fans for support

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: “I just want to say, thank you so much to every one of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days.

“Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much.

“Love you all.”

Jesy posted a lengthy statement announcing she was leaving Little Mix for good on Monday (December 14), after previously telling fans she was taking a break.

The star said she left the girl group for the sake of her mental health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jesy Nelson’s statement as she quit Little Mix

She wrote: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

Since then, the singer has reportedly unfollowed the band’s manager, Samantha Cox, on Instagram.

