Death in Paradise comes to a bittersweet end this week, leaving many fans with a DI Neville-shaped-hole in their Friday nights – but will there be a series 12?

Series 11 ends on Friday (February 25 2022) with episode 8, in which a famous chess player is murdered in chilling circumstances…

But will actor Ralf Little be back as DI Neville Parker?

And, if so, when?

Here’s everything you need to know about Death in Paradise series 12 and who’s returning.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, opposite Kate O’Flynn as Izzy Parker (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise series 12 – will there be another series?

Yes, there WILL be a series 12 of Death in Paradise.

BBC One has commissioned Death in Paradise for another series.

So a 12th series is on the cards!

PHEW!

The Guadeloupe-based drama series celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Death in Paradise started in 2011, with Ben Miller at the helm as DI Richard Poole.

According to the BBC, series 12 will “see cast regulars and new faces alike descend on Saint Marie” to delve into “a world of mysterious murders and perplexing puzzles” while keeping viewers on their toes.

So basically more of the same from the popular drama – well, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Series 12 cast: Will Ralf Little be back as DI Neville Parker?

The Guadeloupe-based hit currently stars Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, the lead character in a great ensemble cast.

Show bosses are remaining tight-lipped over the exact cast details.

BBC One has not confirmed whether Ralf Little, Tahj Miles and Shantol Jackson will be returning as Neville, Marlon and Naomi respectively.

However, actor Ralf Little has admitted he’d love to return to filming in Guadeloupe.

Although he recently admitted he hadn’t been asked yet!

Speaking on Saturday Kitchen in February, he was asked about whether he was returning.

He replied: “I don’t know yet.

“I have filmed the series I was originally contracted to do.

“But there’s no indication they don’t want me to go back. It hasn’t been agreed yet.

“It’s all just still being discussed.”

But the actor added: “I love the show, absolutely love it. It’s a massive privilege to do the show.”

Sadly, we know Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell won’t be returning.

Fans were left in tears when she left in series 11.

Don Warrington plays grumpy Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Death in Paradise series 12 – when will it air?

Death in Paradise series 12 is expected to air in early 2023.

Yes, it feels like forever, but it’ll come along soon enough.

The series historically returns in January every year to give viewers a much needed dose of winter sunshine.

So we can expect to see Death in Paradise series 12 air in January 2023.

Death in Paradise concludes on Friday February 25 2022 at 9pm on BBC One. Catch up on BBC iPlayer.

