Death In Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed he has yet to sign up for a new series.

The actor plays DI Neville Parker in the long running BBC series.

Ralf Little has revealed he has yet to sign up for a new series of Death In Paradise – but he may do (Credit: BBC)

But while the BBC has ordered another series to air next year, Ralf still hasn’t been asked to star in it.

Speaking on Saturday Kitchen today, he was asked about whether he was returning.

He replied: “I don’t know yet.”

Read more: Death In Paradise fans in tears as Florence leaves the show

Ralf went on to say: “I have filmed the series I was originally contracted to do.

“But there’s no indication they don’t want me to go back. It hasn’t been agreed yet.

“It’s all just still being discussed.”

Death In Paradise will return for a 12th series

But the actor added: “I love the show, absolutely love it. It’s a massive privilege to do the show.

“I love it, and it’s a privilege the British public have entrusted me with.

“When I took the show on, and I’m the fourth detective on it, I didn’t really think about the responsibility of it.

“And then literally my first episode came out about ten minutes before it hit me.”

However with millions tuning in to watch each series, Ralf feels the responsibility to get it right.

The actor plays Neville Parker in the detective drama but for how much longer? (Credit: BBC)

But it comes at a cost of being away from home for half the year.

“We’re there for six months a year to do eight episodes and a Christmas special,” he said, but admitted there are upsides.

He revealed: “It’s a physically demanding show. It’s hot and sweaty and I’m up at 5.30am every morning.

Read more: Where is Death In Paradise filmed? Is Guadalupe safe to visit for a holiday?

“That said you finish work and you can go and swim in the Caribbean. It’s a job but it’s a dream job.

“It’s tough at times but I wouldn’t change it.”

Death In Paradise is currently airing its 11th series on Friday nights on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!