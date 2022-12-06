Dawn French delighted fans as she showed off her new hair do during her appearance on The One Show last night (Monday, December 5).

The Vicar of Dibley star was a guest on the show to talk about her new panto, but fans were far more interested in her new look!

Dawn rocked a new look on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Dawn French debuts hair on The One Show

Last night saw Dawn make an appearance on The One Show.

The 65-year-old comic was on the show to discuss her role in her new panto – Jack and the Beanstalk.

Dawn will be playing Dame Trott in the panto, which is set to begin at London Palladium on Saturday (December 10).

“Oh my goodness, panto is back! I’m Jack’s mum. Lots of fun as Dame Trott,” she said.

“I’ve got lots of children. 43 children. Not in my real life, but as Dame Trott I’ve got lots of children,” she continued.

“This is honestly the best fun you could have at Christmas. This is a phenomenal cast.”

However, it wasn’t Dawn’s new panto role that drew viewers’ attention – it was her hair.

The comedian is famous for her short, black bob haircut. However, as seen on yesterday’s show, her famous black bob is now grey.

Dawn’s new look was a hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Fans gush over Dawn French’s new hair

Fans of the star were loving her new hair during last night’s show.

Many took to Twitter to gush over it – and Dawn’s appearance in general!

“Dawn French looks bloody fabulous #TheOneShow,” one viewer tweeted last night.

“Wow @Dawn_French always looks amazing!!!” another gushed.

“@Dawn_French hair looks gorgeous Dawn!!” a third tweeted the star.

“Just seen Dawn French on The One Show, loving the hair colour, really suits you.

“You’re looking ‘Ab Fab’,” another said, making a reference to her pal Jennifer Saunder’s comedy, which Dawn did have a cameo in.

“Dawn you looked amazing. I love your hair & want your jumper,” a fifth wrote.

Dawn rocks new hairstyle

The comedian teased the return of her fringe back in the summer.

The star had previously undergone something of a transformation, styling her new grey hair in a different way.

However, back in August, Dawn unveiled her new look – showing off her return to her classic hairstyle, with added grey.

The star uploaded a selfie of her new fringe to her Twitter for her 607.5k followers to see.

“Ah, there she is …#returnofthefringe,” she tweeted at the time.

It’s safe to say that her fans were liking what they saw.

“Don’t dye it though, as you are rocking the natural grey,” one of her followers told her at the time.

“Looks lovely. Like that you’re embracing the grey too,” another said. “Love the colour,” a third wrote.

However, not everyone was a fan.

“Nice Dawn but I think I prefer the profile hairstyle it’s more sassy matches your personality. Think fringe is too sensible looking 4 u babe,” one fan tweeted.

