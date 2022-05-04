Dawn French smiles at Glamour Awards
Dawn French wows fans with latest hair look as she glams up for night out

Dawn's hairstyle and glam makeover got fans talking

By Rebecca Carter

Dawn French has wowed her Instagram fans with her hair as she glammed up for a night out.

The Vicar of Dibley star, 64, shared a string of photos to the social media site last night after attending Sondheim’s Old Friends in London.

In the photos, Dawn looks glowing as she shows off her grey locks and slightly longer ‘do.

Dawn French hair

Alongside the pics, Dawn wrote: “FANBLEDDYTASTIC evening in the feater at the Sondheim Gala ‘Old Friends’ , with my beloved gusband, N.Carrivick Esq.

Read more: Dawn French shares health update after contracting Covid as fans rally around

“Wow, what a cast, such a beautiful tribute to the great man.

“Thankyou for scrubbin me up nice @charlieduffymakeup & @ianmcintoshstyle.”

Dawn French smiles in all black outfit and new hair at London event
Dawn at the event last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were stunned by Dawn’s appearance and gushed over her hairdo.

One person commented: “Gosh you just look so stunning!!! Loving the hair growing longer as well!!”

Another wrote: “Loving your hairstyle!”

A third added: “You have such a gorgeous happy face. Looking fabulous.”

One said: “Best hair ever.”

Dawn French in all black outfit
Dawn was known for her iconic bob (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn previously ditched her signature black hair and iconic bob and embraced the grey.

She also cut it shorter into a stunning pixie crop.

Last year, Dawn said on Instagram: “Cutting off all the old colour… gradually getting there with the grey… starting short… aiming at the [old] bob in full grey glory.

“It’s a process… I’m not great at patience.”

Fans loved Dawn’s decision to grow out her grey hair as one gushed: “Grey is where it’s at! Looking good.”

Another said at the time: “You’re going to look great! I truly believe it!”

Dawn will be returning to the stage later this year for her Dawn French Is A Huge T*** tour.

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

The tour will begin on September 10 and Dawn previously said it’s set to spill some of her “embarrassing stories”

She said in a statement: “Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a TOTAL [BLEEP] on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

What do you think of Dawn’s hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

