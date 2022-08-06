Dawn French shows off hair transformation as fans declare ‘love the colour’

Actress Dawn French has revealed a hair makeover and fans are certainly loving it.

The actress and presenter, 64, took to her Twitter page to showcase her new bangs.

Sporting her natural grey hair, Dawn wrote: “Ah, there she is …#returnofthefringe.”

Many fans took to the comment section to gush about how great the hairstyle and hair colour looked.

Dawn French showcased a new hairstyle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn French showcases hair transformation

One person said: “Don’t dye it though, as you are rocking the natural grey.”

A second said: “Looks lovely. Like that you’re embracing the grey too.”

“Love the colour,” another tweeted.

Others wrote: “Love a fringe. You look gorgeous,” “Good fringe Dawn” and “That’s Fringetastic.”

However, not all fans were keen on Dawn’s hairstyle.

One person commented: “I’ve always loved you with a fringe. Truthfully though, when I saw your new look hair (off the face) I thought Wow..your eyes!!!

“Dunno how to say without offending you or anyone else but I prefer it. That said, now you can have the best of both worlds.”

Another user said: “Nice Dawn but I think I prefer the profile hairstyle it’s more sassy matches your personality. Think fringe is too sensible looking 4 u babe xx.”

Dawn French has been embracing her grey hair (Credit: YouTube)

Dawn on going grey

Speaking about going grey, Dawn told Good Housekeeping: “The real trigger came during the lockdowns when I was dying my hair myself, and I just couldn’t be bothered to keep doing it, so I let my natural grey come through. I also cut some of it myself – to my hairdresser’s alarm!

“It’s much shorter than I’m used to now and I do have certain ‘grrr’ moments when I’m going out and I don’t know how to style it – I would literally give my old hair 13 minutes of my time each day – but the plan is to grow it again like my old hairstyle.”

She added: “I’m curious to see what the bob might look like with a good strong grey.”

