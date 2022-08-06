Dawn French smiling on the red carper
Dawn French shows off hair transformation as fans declare ‘love the colour’

Fans are loving the grey!

By Entertainment Daily
Actress Dawn French has revealed a hair makeover and fans are certainly loving it.

The actress and presenter, 64, took to her Twitter page to showcase her new bangs.

Sporting her natural grey hair, Dawn wrote: “Ah, there she is …#returnofthefringe.”

Many fans took to the comment section to gush about how great the hairstyle and hair colour looked.

Dawn French smiles at Glamour Awards
Dawn French showcased a new hairstyle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn French showcases hair transformation

One person said: “Don’t dye it though, as you are rocking the natural grey.”

A second said: “Looks lovely. Like that you’re embracing the grey too.”

“Love the colour,” another tweeted.

Others wrote: “Love a fringe. You look gorgeous,” “Good fringe Dawn” and “That’s Fringetastic.”

However, not all fans were keen on Dawn’s hairstyle.

One person commented: “I’ve always loved you with a fringe. Truthfully though, when I saw your new look hair (off the face) I thought Wow..your eyes!!!

“Dunno how to say without offending you or anyone else but I prefer it. That said, now you can have the best of both worlds.”

Another user said: “Nice Dawn but I think I prefer the profile hairstyle it’s more sassy matches your personality. Think fringe is too sensible looking 4 u babe xx.”

Dawn French on Graham Norton Show
Dawn French has been embracing her grey hair (Credit: YouTube)

Dawn on going grey

Speaking about going grey, Dawn told Good Housekeeping: “The real trigger came during the lockdowns when I was dying my hair myself, and I just couldn’t be bothered to keep doing it, so I let my natural grey come through. I also cut some of it myself – to my hairdresser’s alarm!

“It’s much shorter than I’m used to now and I do have certain ‘grrr’ moments when I’m going out and I don’t know how to style it – I would literally give my old hair 13 minutes of my time each day – but the plan is to grow it again like my old hairstyle.”

She added: “I’m curious to see what the bob might look like with a good strong grey.”

