Dawn French shares health update after contracting Covid as fans rally around

Dawn French has shared a Covid update after contracting the virus last week.

The beloved comedian revealed last week that she had caught the virus after she shared a positive test on Instagram.

After fans rallied around her, Dawn posted a snap of her latest test on Monday evening.

It appeared to show just one line, seeming to suggest Dawn is finally Covid-free again.

Dawn French has been battling Covid-19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dawn French Covid

Alongside a snap of her test, she wrote: “Do one!”

Fans rushed to comment, but were divided over the result.

Read more: Dawn French fans gutted as her GMB interview is axed

Some believed it was negative and expressed their joy for Dawn as one wrote: “Aww great you’ve come back to the living now go out there & enjoy life again!”

“So glad you’re feeling better! Excellent news,” responded a second.

A third replied: “Isn’t that a relief?! Same for me yesterday!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench)

However, some people thought they could still see a faint second line.

One said: “Still the faintest of lines… Hopefully tomorrow you’re free again!”

Another commented: “Has it gone or is there a very faint line? I see lines in my sleep.”

Back in December, Dawn opened up about some of the sacrifices she made during the pandemic.

“I hadn’t even really hugged my husband because my husband is a front-line worker,” she told Rob Brydon’s podcast.

“We were told that he could either move house and not live with us in the lockdown and live near work and not see us, or he could live with us but he had to be in a separate room at night and stuff like that, and we had to keep our distance for safety. This was when we were all very scared. Seems mad now, but anyway.”

Meanwhile, it’s not all bad news for Dawn lately.

Despite contracting Covid-19, she has reportedly managed to earn herself a very tidy sum of money.

According to reports, Dawn managed to make a whopping £4.3 million profit after she sold her home in Cornwall recently.

Dawn French shared her latest Covid test on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

She moved there back in 2006 in a bid to escape her busy city lifestyle. At the time, reports claimed she paid £2.3 million for the property in Fowey.

However, she recently decided to up and sell the property. She reportedly managed to offload it for a massive £6.6 million to scientist Christopher Evans.

Read more: Dawn French rescued after car ordeal amid storm warnings

According to a pal close to Dawn, Fowey had become “too trendy” for the star and she decided to move to a quieter part of Cornwall.

Elsewhere, Dawn is getting ready to go back on tour this year for her Dawn French Is A Huge T*** show.

Her 2022 tour begins in September 2022.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.