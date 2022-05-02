Davina McCall was left “fuming” over accusations she was “making money out of women at their most vulnerable” – but she’s not been deterred from raising awareness about the menopause.

The shock claims came after Davina: Sex, Myths and the Menopause aired last year.

They were echoed over news she would release a book called Menopausing later this year.

But a follow-up series, Davina: Sex, Mind and the Menopause, hits screens on tonight (May 2).

Why was Davina McCall left fuming?

The Mail on Sunday accused Davina of turning the menopause into a brand.

She trademarked the word “menopausing” for use in her upcoming book and the paper suggested she was using it to sell products.

It reported the trademark included use for lotions, scented candles, nutritional supplements, books and kitchenware.

All I want to do is support women.

But she hit back on Instagram.

“I am not making products, I would never try and make money out of women when they’re at their most vulnerable.

“All I want to do is support women…” wrote Davina.

“I am fuming with the Mail to even imply that I would do something like make kitchen gadgets with the word ‘menopausing’ on it.”

What is Davina McCall: Sex, Mind and the Menopause about?

Davina, 54, started researching the menopause for her own purposes.

She told the new issue of Good Housekeeping magazine: “I sort of fell into it by accident. I wanted to learn more about the menopause for myself.

“As I did, I thought, how is it that all women don’t know these things, when 51% of the population is female?

“Being able to use my platform to spread the word has given me purpose at this stage in my life.”

The presenter will explore more about the impact the menopause can have on a woman.

She will delve into how it can affect the mind, with brain fog decimating women at work.

She also finds out the latest on and hormone therapy.

You can tune in on Monday (May 2) 9pm on Channel 4.

