Davina McCall has revealed she mistook her menopause for Alzheimer’s, so what are the signs of menopause that you should look out for?

And why did the Masked Singer judge fear she was suffering from the disease that affects your memory?

Davina McCall has revealed she’s suffering from an unusual sign of the menopause (Credit: Splash News)

What did Davina say about her memory?

Speaking on Gabby Logan’s Mid.Point podcast, Davina revealed her memory loss fears.

She revealed that she is “always paranoid” about the symptoms of Alzheimer’s because her father Andrew suffers from it.

Read more: Masked Singer fans convinced they know who’s behind Viking’s mask

Davina revealed: “When I went to my doctor and I said: ‘Look, please help me, I think I’ve got Alzheimer’s,’ because obviously my dad’s got Alzheimer’s.

“And I was like: ‘I’m always paranoid – I know I haven’t really got it but am I okay?’ to her.

“She said: ‘It’s called cognitive overload.’ And at our stage in life often our kids are all older. We thought it was going to get easier. It does not,” Davina revealed.

Cognitive overload occurs when the demands placed on your brain by too many tasks are too great for everything to be processed.

Backing up the diagnosis, Davina went on to admit life is “very busy and chaotic”.

Davina is on HRT but was worried about her memory loss (Credit: Splash News)

What did Davina say about signs of her menopause?

Davina, who is currently 53, started getting menopause symptoms when she was 44.

She is taking hormone replacement therapy – or HRT.

It does the work of oestrogen as levels decrease when a woman goes through the menopause.

Davina revealed: “I’m on HRT so I have absolutely no excuse to be going doolally but I’m still going doolally on the HRT.”

Read more: Masked Singer fans accuse the panel of pretending not to know the identity of Blob

She added: “I am less angry. I don’t get night sweats. I don’t get hot flushes. These are the things that have gone. My joints feel, my bones feel lubricated and strong, but my memory…”

Davina has previously stated that kids should be taught about the menopause in school, because she had no idea what the symptoms were when she started to get them.

What are the signs of menopause?

Menopause is defined as the changes a woman goes through just before and after she stops her periods and is no longer able to get pregnant naturally.

According to the NHS, the average age a woman goes through the menopause is 51.

Some experience few, if any symptoms.

I am less angry. I don’t get night sweats and I don’t get hot flushes. These are the things that have gone. My joints feel, my bones feel lubricated and strong, but my memory…

However, around 60% do suffer behavioural changes – and 25% will suffer severe symptoms.

Common symptoms include hot flushes, night sweats, disrupted sleep and mood swings.

Vaginal dryness which also leads to discomfort during sex can be experienced.

Your sex drive can also decrease, and problems with memory and concentration can arise.

Less common symptoms include a tongue that feels like it’s on fire, itchy skin and a racing heartbeat.

Symptoms that you’re heading for the menopause can include sleep problems and hot flushes (Credit: Pexels)

What is the perimenopause?

If you’re perimenopausal, it means you’re approaching the menopause.

You ovaries are starting to make less estrogen and your cycle starts to change.

If you have a space of 60 days or more between periods, it’s likely you’re perimenopausal.

Other symptoms can include hot sweats and sleep problems.

It usually starts eight to 10 years before the menopause, so can start in a woman’s thirties or forties.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of this story.