Dancing On Ice winners over the years and where they are now

A new Dancing On Ice champion will be crowned tonight (Sunday March 12), adding their name to the list of winners of the ITV series.

Joey Essex, Nile Wilson and The Vivienne are set to compete with their pro skating partners to determine the 2023 victor.

Here’s who has lifted the trophy in all previous series of DOI, as well as what they’re up to now.

Who are past winners of Dancing On Ice?

Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta were 2022’s winning combo (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Regan Gascoigne won in 2022

Since triumphing last year over Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer alongside Karina Manta, Gazza’s son Regan has appeared in panto alongside Bobby Davro in Dartford.

Sonny Jay is a radio presenter (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Sonny Jay won in 2021

Radio DJ Sonny and Angela Egan won the 13th series of DOI.

He took over the The Capital Late Show from Marvin Humes earlier this year.

Joe Swash was DOI winner in 2020

Joe bested Diversity star Perri Kiely to become the winner of the 12th series.

He continues to be a telly and social media fave, and got engaged to Stacey Solomon in late 2020.

They married in July 2022 and have become parents to two daughters since Joe was on the show.

James Jordan looked shocked as his win was announced (Credit: ITV YouTube)

James Jordan won in 2019

Former Strictly star James won out over Wes Nelson in 2019, skating with Alexandra Schauman.

James continues to appear as a pundit on shows such as Loose Women and has launched a Dance Shred fitness regime with wife Ola.

Jake Quickenden was the 2018 DOI winner

X Factor star Jake was the first winner after the series was revived by ITV after a four-year break.

He’s since appeared in Hollyoaks as Woody and participated in 2021’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ray Quinn may be the ultimate DOI celeb contestant (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Ray Quinn was the 2014 All Stars champion… and he also won in 2009

The only celeb to win the show twice, Ray became a dad for the second time in September of last year.

In 2021 he revealed he was working as a carpet fitter and had been a delivery driver during the earlier stages of the COVID pandemic.

Beth Tweddle won in 2013

Olympic artistic gymnast Beth beat Matt Lapinskas came in second place to win series 8.

Beth took part in the 2016 series of The Jump but withdrew due to injury. She’s now a pundit.

Martthew Wolfenden is a soap legend (Credit: YouTube)

Series 7 was won by Matthew Wolfenden

The 2012 winner triumphed over Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter.

Matthew continues to play David Metcalfe in Emmerdale and married Charley Webb in 2018.

Sam Attwater won Dancing On Ice in 2011

EastEnders actor Sam Attwater was paired with Brianne Delcourt.

He married figure skater Vicky Ogden in 2014 and is dad to two children.

Sam is a regular on the West End theatre stage and appeared in Mr Selfridge in 2016.

Hayley Tamaddon looks emotional as she receives feedback from the judges (Credit: YouTube)

Hayley Tamaddon was the 2010 winner

Former Emmerdale star Hayley went on to be cast in another soap after her DOI triumph.

She played Andrea Beckett in Corrie for two years from late 2013.

Hayley is also an in-demand performer in theatres across the country and has toured as Roxie Hart in Chicago, as well as roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Suzanne Shaw in full flow on the ice (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Suzanne Shaw was the winner in 2008

Former Hear’Say singer Suzanne Shaw has appeared in numerous theatre production, including panto, since beating Chris Fountain to become DOI champ in 2008.

She has since founded the Happy Health Club, to help people improve their wellbeing.

Kyran Bracken won in 2007

Former rugby player Kyran returned for the All Stars series in 2014, going out in the semi finals and placing fifth.

He launched a podcast called Ruck It! in 2020.

Gaynor Faye was the first DOI winner (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Gaynor Faye won the first series of Dancing On Ice in 2006

Telly fave Gaynor Faye lifted the trophy at a time when she was best known for her Coronation Street role as Judy Mallett.

She’s since played Megan Macey in Emmerdale for seven years between 2012 and 2019.

Gaynor has also previously appeared on TV as a guest presenter on Lorraine.

