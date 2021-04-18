Former Hollyoaks star Ray Quinn has been working as a carpet fitter after acting roles dried up.

The ex Brookside actor has revealed how he has been putting food on the table for his family with his new hard grafting job.

Ray has turned his back on showbiz for hard graft (Credit: Splash News)

Ray has followed in the footsteps of his late dad, who was a carpet fitter all his life.

Now working with his carpet-fitting brothers, Ray revealed he told his dad of his plans before his death last year.

Saying how his dad laughed when he found out, Ray shared how he even wore his dad’s uniform as a tribute.

Read more: Hollyoaks: Robert Beck joins cast as Fergus

“When I first started, I actually went to work in my dad’s old uniform,” he told the Mirror.

“He’d ­always said you can work your way out of anything; to keep your head up high – and that’s what I’ve done.”

Ray added: “It’s been a tough year. The industry stopped. Then I lost my dad to cancer in November. He was told he had up to eight months to live and he died six weeks later. I have days when I really miss him. He was my best friend.”

Ray Quinn last played thug Jonny in Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Ray Quinn takes normal job after acting roles dried up

X Factor star Ray previously worked as a Hermes delivery driver during lockdown.

A source told The Sun: “Times are tough and no one can be snobby about work. Ray is a hard-grafting lad, and naturally loves being on the move, doing things and seeing people.

It’s been a tough year. The industry stopped. Then I lost my dad to cancer.

“He feared getting bored so applied for a job with Hermes and has been dropping off packages ever since.

“It’s kept him busy and he’s really popular — especially with fans who want a selfie. It’s brilliant he’s doing this – more and more people are bound to follow suit.”

However Ray recently opened up to ED! about his hopes for a “brighter future without the pandemic”.

Read more: Hollyoaks: Denise Welch reveals real life abuse documentary that inspired Trish Minniver’s bullying storyline

Speaking about his hopes for the future, he added: “I’d also love to do a film, more soap, another album.

“I’m a dreamer, lots of different ideas come flying in my head every day.

“I’m like, maybe I can do this or that. But maybe it’s just a self-employed anxiety kicking in.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!