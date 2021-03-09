Hollyoaks has announced Robert Beck will be joining the cast as Fergus.

Fergus is Brad King’s former business associate and Trish Minniver’s ex-boyfriend. He will be coming to the village in the hopes of recruiting Brad for a new business deal.

In the upcoming scenes, a confident Fergus approaches Brad with a dodgy deal. But it’s clear they have a treacherous past and their former rivalry is set to reignite.

Robert will be playing Trish’s ex-boyfriend. But will he cause trouble? (Credit: Channel 4/Lime Pictures)

Fergus will first appear on Tuesday 16th March on E4 and again on Wednesday 17th March on Channel 4.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, Robert said: “I’m over the moon to be given this opportunity. I couldn’t really feel anymore at home, especially having started my career here with Brookside.

Robert will be playing Fergus (Credit: Lime Pictures)

“Everyone has been so welcoming, including many old faces who were around in my Brookie days. Working with Denise and Nikki is great – I know them both and they’ve really helped me settle in.”

Robert also teased what fans can expect from Fergus: “Fergus is a lovely character to play… He’s cheeky, but he’s a man you really wouldn’t want as an enemy, and to be honest… you would probably have to be pretty careful if he was your friend…”

Hollyoaks: What else has Robert Beck been in?

Robert Beck is well-known for playing Peter Harrison in Brookside from 1991 until 1993.

I’m over the moon to be given this opportunity.

In 1999 he played Gavin Ferris in Emmerdale and he also had a role in Coronation Street. Between 2008 and 2009 he played Jimmy Dockerson.

Robert and Jane are married and have two sons (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He has also had roles in Doctors, Casualty, Waterloo Road, The Bill, The X Files, Judge John Deed and Law and Order: UK.

Robert is also married to Coronation Street star Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby.

Robert and Jane married in 2005 and they have two sons called Harry and Sam.

