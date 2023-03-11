Dancing On Ice stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean deliver final blow

Ahead of the Dancing On Ice 2023 final tomorrow, judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed they will not perform in the series climax for the first time.

Jayne, 65, and Christopher, 64, are ruled out of taking to the rink themselves after Jayne recently sustained an injury.

She underwent surgery earlier this month after rupturing a bicep tendon while practising a routine scheduled for Sunday’s (March 12) final.

For the past couple of weekends, Jayne has been seen sporting a sequinned sling while appearing on the DOI panel following her op. The surgery involved a piece of metal being inserted into her arm.

But while revealing she and Christopher will not put on an exhibition skate for the first occasion in 15 series, the pair have also opened up about how they may have escaped further harm.

Jayne Torvill injury

Speaking to the Mirror, Jayne explained she had felt a tweak in her arm the day before the injury.

She’d considered not practicing a lift in their routine for fear it might cause damaged.

Ultimately Jayne pressed on. But she was plunged into pain after she felt the affected tissue ‘ping like a rubber band’.

However, it turns out that Christopher was unable to assist as Jayne came out of the lift awkwardly.

And so they both crashed into the edge of the rink in what Christopher described as “quite a dramatic exit”. But thankfully both escaped further injury.

The duo have vowed to return to skating – but at the moment, it isn’t clear when Jayne will be able to do so.

Torvill and Dean’s Dancing On Ice final disappointment

Jayne admitted: “I don’t think I have ever had an injury that’s stopped me doing what we were meant to be doing before.

“We were three days from recording this routine. We had been working on it for weeks and weeks, we were more than ready to perform it.

“It’s like something being snatched away from you in the last second.”

Tomorrow’s 2023 final will see Joey Essex, Nile Wilson, and The Vivienne battle to be crowned series winner.

The Dancing On Ice final 2023 airs on ITV this Sunday, March 12, at 6.30pm.

