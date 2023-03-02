Dancing On Ice: Christopher Dean issues health update on Jayne Torvill as she undergoes surgery

Christopher Dean has issued an update on Jayne Torvill after she underwent surgery recently.

The Dancing On Ice judge took to their joint Twitter account to tell fans about Jayne’s operation.

Christopher said that Jayne is in recovery and thanked fans for their well-wishes.

Jayne is out of surgery and all went well. Just recovery now. Thank you for all you well wishes. White rabbits too 😊🐇 — Jayne and Chris (@torvillanddean) March 1, 2023

Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill

He wrote on Twitter on March 1: “Jayne is out of surgery and all went well. Just recovery now. Thank you for all you well wishes. White rabbits too.”

Fans were delighted by the news that Jayne’s surgery went well.

One person replied: “So glad everything went well with the operation, sending love and best wishes for a speedy recovery and hope you will be back skating with Chris very soon, take care.”

Another wrote: “Glad it all went well. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Jayne Torvill sported a sling on last Sunday’s Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Someone else added: “Bless her! Sending her so much love. Hope she is feeling okay.”

Meanwhile, a fourth tweeted: “Sending lots of love and I hope she has a speedy recovery, thank you for keeping us updated Chris.”

Jayne is out of surgery and all went well. Just recovery now.

On Sunday’s Dancing On Ice (February 26), Jayne sparked some concern from viewers after sporting a sling.

Speaking to host Phillip Schofield, Jayne explained that she would need surgery.

She said: “Talking of things going wrong on the ice, I ruptured my bicep tendon so I need to get surgery.”

Jayne has undergone surgery after her injury (Credit: ITV)

Phil exclaimed: “You’re going to have to have surgery?!”

Jayne said: “I’m going to have to have surgery.”

Christopher then quipped: “I’m studying up for it.”

Turning to Jayne, Phil then asked: “But you’ll be okay?”

Jayne said: “Yeah I’ll be fine and we’ll be back on the ice soon.”

During Sunday’s show, fans flocked to Twitter to offer Jayne their well-wishes.

One person said: “Get well soon @torvillanddean Jayne.”

Another wrote: “Hope Jayne Torvill gets well soon from her injury.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (March 5) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

