Dancing On Ice star Siva Kaneswaran became emotional today as he revealed he’ll pay tribute to Tom Parker on the show this weekend.

Siva’s The Wanted bandmate Tom died last March from brain cancer, aged just 33.

On Wednesday (March 1), Siva opened up about the heartbreaking loss of Tom and detailed the way he’ll pay tribute to his friend on Dancing On Ice this Sunday.

Siva became emotional talking about Tom on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Siva on Dancing On Ice

Appearing on Loose Women today, Siva spoke about his performances for the semi-final this weekend.

He explained: “We’ve got the solo skates where we’re competing against each other so there’s more hours on the ice.”

I’ve been very tender this week and very emotional but obviously I’m going to be celebrating him and honouring his memory.

Host Jane Moore than asked Siva about the tribute he has planned for Tom.

Siva said: “I wanted to do it on Dancing On Ice, I didn’t know if I was going to do it.

“But this weekend is going to be a tribute to Tom.”

Tom, pictured with his The Wanted bandmates, sadly died in March 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As a photo of himself and Tom smiling popped up, Siva said: “I’m going to get emotional.

“This weekend is going to be… we’re going to do Gold Forever for Tom. We did Gold Forever, but it’s Tom’s version.

“I can’t even think straight, I’m thinking about him. We’re going to do a nice dance to him.”

Siva added: “I’ve been very tender this week and very emotional but obviously I’m going to be celebrating him and honouring his memory.

“Also keeping the conversation going on brain cancer awareness.”

Siva will pay tribute to Tom on Dancing On Ice this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Tom Parker death

Speaking about the impact that Tom‘s tragic death has had on him, Siva said: “Tom was a man of action and he always gave you a reality check.

“And this was a big reality check.”

He also said he’s been getting “signs” from Tom, saying: “Last night I went to a Jessie J concert… I’m going to get emotional again.

“She had a surprise guest, Claude Kelly – he was the writer of Gold Forever.”

Dancing On Ice airs this Sunday from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

