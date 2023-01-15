Dancing On Ice 2023 star Siva Kaneswaran suffered concussion following a fall on the ice.

The Wanted star will join some of his fellow contestants as they take to the ice on tonight’s Dancing On Ice launch.

However, just days ago, Siva suffered a fall on the ice which resulted in him being diagnosed with “mild concussion”.

Siva suffered from concussion after a fall on the ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing On Ice 2023

Speaking to The Sun, singer Siva said: “Friday I just passed out. I had a serious fall and I hit the back of my head so I’ve been diagnosed with a mild concussion as of today (Wednesday 11th Jan).

“So it’s been difficult for me to get back on the ice and it can really shake your confidence especially when you’ve just cracked your head on the ice.”

However, he added: “But I expected this so I’m trying to stay focused and determined and knowing this is part of the journey.”

Siva Kaneswaran will skate with pro Klabera Komini (Credit: ITV)

Siva explained that a medic was next to the rink and he had his blood pressure and blood taken.

The medics also checked his eyes so he’s okay but “pretty shook up”.

Siva also said he “passed out for two seconds” which he doesn’t remember.

Tonight’s launch show will see Siva, Michelle Heaton, Joey Essex, Nile Wilson, Patsy Palmer and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu take to the ice to perform.

The remaining celebrities will perform next Sunday.

Singer Siva will skate tonight alongside some of his other co-stars (Credit: ITV)

Siva on GMB

Siva was announced as a contestant in October 2022 as he shared the news on Good Morning Britain.

At the time, he said: “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset! I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast.

“I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

He also said he wants to carry on the memory of his late bandmate Tom Parker, who died last March from brain cancer.

Speaking on This Morning on Friday (January 13), Siva said: “I wanted to take what happened with Tom, you know, losing Tom and I was inspired by him and his fight, and take that and bring that bravery onto the ice to show people that when you fall down you can get back up.

“I’m doing it obviously to carry on his memory.”

Dancing On Ice airs tonight (January 15) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

