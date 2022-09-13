Ray Quinn and his partner Emily have announced on Instagram they have welcomed their first child together into the world.

Former reality star Ray and his fiancée revealed their big news in a joint Instagram post on Monday (September 12).

The Dancing On Ice champion is a father for a second time after introducing his little girl on social media.

Ray, 34, also has nine-year-old son Harry, who he has from a previous relationship.

And Emily’s family also includes Lucien, her son from a previous relationship.

Ray Quinn now shares a daughter with his partner Emily (Credit: The Sands Centre YouTube)

Ray Quinn and partner Emily welcome new baby daughter

Dance teacher Emily and Ray’s Insta announcement included a black and white snap of their hands holding two family images.

The images within the upload’s picture showed their newborn wrapped up, and also the little one being cradled by her mum and dad.

Indulging in every special moment.

Confirming their daughter’s name, the post’s caption read: “Summer Reign Quinn 04.09.2022.

“Indulging in every special moment with our beautiful, precious little baby GIRL!”

How fans reacted

Many of X Factor star Ray’s 100,000 followers and Emily’s 6,000 followers made it clear they were delighted at the happy news.

Among those to leave congratulations on the new parents’ happy post was Ray’s mate Shane Nolan, the son of Loose Women star Coleen.

Shane wrote: “Amazing news, congrats x.”

Others were taken both by the cute snaps – and the tot’s name.

“Congratulations guys! What a little beauty,” said one well-wisher.

Another cooed: “Aw congratulations, she is gorgeous.”

That was echoed by someone else: “Awww congratulations to you both. She is beautiful and love her name.”

And yet another person agreed: “Congratulations. Beautiful name, too.”

Fans adore Ray and partner Emily’s daughter’s name (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Is Ray Quinn married?

Ray – who has also starred in Brookside and Hollyoaks – is believed to have proposed to Emily at the start of 2020.

He shared a photo of them kissing on New Year’s Day of that year. The pic also gave fans a glimpse of Emily’s ring.

“Welcome to the family my Queen #shesaidyes,” the post’s caption read.

However, the coronavirus pandemic put their wedding plans on hold.

Ray told ED! back in August 2020 that COVID guidance meant he and Emily couldn’t check out possible venues.

Furthermore, restrictions on attendance numbers posed an even greater problem at the time.

“With my family and her family that’s not going to happen, so we need to wait till all this goes.

“There’s about 90 of us just on my side,” Ray said.

However, Ray did tease at the time that they may expand their family.

Asked about having more children, Ray replied: “Fate decides that, you’ve just got to live, love and be happy, but never say never.”

He added: “I wouldn’t mind. I’d be happy either way, as long as they’re healthy.”

Read more: Hollyoaks star Ray Quinn working as a carpet fitter after acting roles dried up

