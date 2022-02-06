Stephen Mulhern to host Dancing On Ice with Holly Willoughby
Dancing On Ice: Stephen Mulhern shares first glimpse with Holly Willoughby

Stephen will be filling in for Phillip Schofield tonight

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Stephen Mulhern has shared a first look at him on Dancing On Ice ahead of his hosting stint tonight.

The In For A Penny star will be filling in for Phillip Schofield tonight as he’s tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Stephen shared a photo of himself and Holly Willoughby at the rink.

Stephen Mulhern hosts Dancing On Ice

It seemed to be from rehearsals as the pair weren’t yet glammed up.

Read more: Phillip Schofield pulls out of This Morning tomorrow due to Covid

Stephen wrote: “Standing in for the incredible @Schofe on @dancingonice tonight.

“Back with my right hand woman @hollywills for the first time in 16 years! See you tonight at 6pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV.”

Stephen Mulhern to host Dancing On Ice
Stephen will host Dancing On Ice tonight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans are thrilled over the glimpse and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “I don’t normally watch it but I will tonight as you are on it. Hope it goes well.”

Another wrote: “I’m trying to figure out how to watch it live from Austria because I‘ve got to see this! You’re gonna be amazing. So exciting.”

A third commented: “Stephen, you will smash it as you always do.”

Phillip SChofield replaced by Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice
Phil is still testing positive for Covid (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

It comes after Phil missed three days of This Morning this week due to his Covid diagnosis.

He then confirmed on Saturday that he wouldn’t be able to host Dancing On Ice either.

Therefore, he revealed Stephen would be stepping into his shoes.

Phil said on his Instagram: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure,” alongside an image of two positive lateral flow tests.

He added: “Sorry @dancingonice. Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s SO much fun.”

On Sunday, Phil told fans he was still testing positive and wouldn’t be hosting This Morning on Monday (February 7).

He apologised to his co-star Holly in a message on his Instagram Stories.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Phillip Schofield confirms Stephen Mulhern will replace him

Phil said: “This really is the day that keeps on giving,” after revealing his home had almost suffered a flood.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV, tonight, from 6pm.

