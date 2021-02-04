Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound has been replaced by Matt Richardson after testing positive for coronavirus.

The contestant was previously forced to skip the show last week after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

Now, Rufus has confirmed he has since tested positive in a video message on YouTube.

Rufus Hound has been axed from Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What did Rufus Hound say?

He explained: “Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn’t exist.”

The comedian, 41, went on to praise pro partner Robin Johnstone, who he called a “tremendous pal”.

In addition, Rufus shared: “I’m grateful for ITV for everything they’ve done throughout this and trying to get me back to the show.”

The comedian called Robin a ‘tremendous pal’ (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, an ITV spokesperson said: “We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

“Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements.

“We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show.”

It comes after Rufus received the golden ticket from the show’s judges for his Super Mario-themed routine.

Matt Richardson will replace Rufus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is replacing Rufus Hound?

With the departure of Rufus from the ITV reality series, Matt will step in as his replacement.

The 29-year-old comedian will be paired with pro-skater Vicky Ogden this weekend.

Taking to Instagram last night (February 3), the star gave a first glimpse of himself on the ice.

In addition, he captioned the post: “Is that… is that Christopher Dean? No, just me guys being so amazing. This is good enough to be on the show in 3 days, right?”

Who is Matt Richardson?

Meanwhile, Matt is a presenter and comedian.

He is best known for hosting The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack back in 2013.

Furthermore, the star became the drive time presenter on Virgin Radio UK in 2016.

Nowadays, Matt hosts a podcast, When No One’s Watching with Matt Willis – husband of presenter Emma.

