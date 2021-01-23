Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound has been forced into self-isolation and will have to miss the next two episodes of the ITV show.

The comedian, 41, is having to adhere to government guidelines after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

He was set to perform in a group routine this week, and then again with his DOI partner Robin Johnstone next week.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news to the MailOnline.

Rufus Hound has proved to be controversial contestant on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

When will Rufus Hound return to Dancing On Ice?

ITV said in a statement: “This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for COVID 19.

“This means, following government guidelines, he will isolate for 10 days.

“We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon.”

Rufus then confirmed the story on Twitter.

This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for COVID 19.

He said: “So, yes. This. It’s a bit of a kick in the [bleep], but just want to give full props to ITV who were super prepared for this sort of thing and have kept me and everyone in the production as safe as they possibly could.

“Will be back ASAP for more ridiculous ice dancing.”

Rufus previously ranted about free school meals on DOI (Credit: ITV)

ITV has yet to confirm exactly when – or if – Rufus and Robin will be able to return.

This news comes just a week after Rufus made controversial remarks about free school meals on DOI.

After receiving the Golden Ticket for his Mario Kart-inspired performance, he launched into a bit of a rant.

Rufus with his Golden Ticket on DOI (Credit: ITV)

What did Rufus Hound say about free school meals?

Rufus said: “I’ve spent most of this year not being emotionally stable because the world stopped making sense and this does not make more sense of it.

“We live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

He was presumedly referring to the Tory government, who initially voted against providing children with free school meals outside of term time.



However, the decision was overturned, especially after growing pressure from Marcus Rashford’s campaign efforts.

But images have since gone viral of free school meal parcels showing pitiful amounts of food.

DOI judge Ashley Banjo has defended Rufus for speaking out on the issue.

He told Metro: “I’ve said this before, he’s a comedian, he’s an intelligent and emotional man who takes cues from the real world around him to formulate an opinion. That’s what we all do.”

