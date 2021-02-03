Billie Faiers has paid an emotional tribute to her beloved Nanny Wendy.

The Dancing On Ice star’s grandmother passed away last week and Billie missed Sunday’s show (January 31) because of the family bereavement.

Now she has taken to Instagram to pay heartfelt tribute to Wendy, whose passing came as a complete shock to Billie and sister Sam.

A ‘heartbroken’ Billie Faiers has paid tribute to her Nanny Wendy (Credit: Splash News)

What did Billie Faiers say about Nanny Wendy?

Billie posted two videos of her grandmother in the Maldives, singing and dancing at her beloved granddaughter’s wedding.

The mum of two shared: “My beautiful Nanny Wendy.

“I struggle to understand why you have been taken from us so soon.”

Underneath the videos, she continued: “All I can hold onto in my heart are the many amazing memories with you Nanny and this one has to be one of my favourites that I will cherish forever.

“Here you are in the Maldives just two days before my wedding, singing your favourite song, only you could capture a crowd like this my precious Nanny Wendy.”

In the video, Nanny Wendy can be seen performing the Patsy Cline classic Crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Shepherd (@billiefaiersofficial)

‘I will love you forever and ever’

“I am so grateful I had you in my life for 31 years,” Billie continued.

“You have been the most encouraging, loving, funniest, one of a kind, special nanny that we could ever wish for.”

She then revealed Wendy’s adorable nickname for her granddaughters.

“Your ‘Miss Worlds’ you would always call Samantha and I, I know how proud of us you are, you told us every day.”

I miss you terribly and I’m heartbroken. I will love you forever and ever.

A “heartbroken” Billie signed off her message with a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother.

“I miss you terribly and I’m heartbroken. I will love you forever and ever,” she said.

Billie Faiers wishes DOI pals good luck

After missing ITV’s Dancing on Ice last week, Billie is expected to return to the show this weekend.

ED! has contacted ITV for an update.

However, her skating pals weren’t far from her mind last Sunday.

She shared a good luck message to them on Instagram ahead of the show.

At the time, a DOI rep revealed: “We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time.”

