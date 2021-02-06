Dancing On Ice star Rebekah Vardy is the bookies’ favourite to be eliminated this week.

After a tumultuous week, the skating competition returns tomorrow night for another live show (Sunday February 7).

And with a full complement of skaters again, it’s Rebekah’s name that’s at the top of the list.

Rebekah Vardy could leave this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What might happen to Rebekah Vardy on Dancing On Ice this weekend?

Online bookies Betfair issued its latest round of odds heading into this week’s live show.

And it doesn’t make pretty reading for Rebekah.

The mum-of-five, 38, is currently 2/1 favourite to get the boot tomorrow night.

Rebekah’s odds follows her skate-off survival last week.

Close behind on the list is ex-Neighbours star Jason Donovan at 5/2 and then Lady Leshurr at 11/4.

Faye is still favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

What did Betfair say?

The bookies also released odds for overall series favourite, with Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes retaining her spot at the top of the odds.

A spokesperson for BetFair said: “Faye Brookes is still the clear 11/10 favourite and has been since the show began, with Joe Warren-Plant hot on her heels at 11/5.

“But in a 2021 series to date wrought with controversy and drama, it really could be anyone who gets the shepherd’s crook from the ice this weekend.”

Rufus left the show last week (Credit: ITV)

What else has happened in Dancing On Ice during the past week?

The show was plunged into crisis last week when both Rufus Hound and Denise Van Outen had to leave the competition.

Comedian Rufus tested positive for coronavirus once again, while Denise had not recovered from her shoulder injury.

However, comedian Matt Richardson and Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler stepped in as replacements.

With the two departures covered, host Phillip Schofield then revealed that the cupboard was now bare.

“We realised that is the first time ever we’ve used both of our reserves,” he told This Morning viewers.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, tomorrow night (Sunday February 7), at 6pm.

