After Rufus Hound announced his withdrawal from Dancing On Ice, there are no reserve skaters left for the first time in its 13-year history.

Host Phillip Schofield revealed the shock news on yesterday’s episode of This Morning (Thursday February 4).

With both Denise Van Outen and Rufus forced to quit the show, the cupboard is now bare.

Last week also saw Billie Shepherd take time out because of a family bereavement.

Phillip broke the news (Credit: ITV)

What did Phillip say about Rufus Hound and the Dancing On Ice contestants?

Comedian Rufus left the show after he tested positive for coronavirus a second time.

Elsewhere, Denise left after dislocating her shoulder.

Matt Richardson and gymnast Amy Tinkler have stepped in to replace Rufus and Denise.

Host Phil said on This Morning: “It is very strict at the rink, which is how we’ve been able to keep the show on, but we are really sad that Rufus should go.

“I asked my team about this and we realised that is the first time ever we’ve used both of our reserves.”

Michael Barrymore on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What other celebs have left the show?

Phil went on to list all the celebs who have had to leave the show during the series.

He said that Michael Underwood left in series three, Chesney Hawkes left in series seven and Gareth Thomas also withdrew.

Now Rufus Hound and Denise Van Outen have left from this year.

Then there was cricketer Monty Panesar, who was injured before the series.

Michael Barrymore suffered the same fate.

“Now Rufus Hound and Denise Van Outen have left from this year,” Phil said.

Rufus left a message for fans (Credit: ITV)

What did Rufus say?

Rufus, 41, left a video message to fans, confirming his withdrawal.

He said: “Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show.

“A window that I now know doesn’t exist.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (February 7) at 6pm on ITV

