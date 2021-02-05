Dancing On Ice star Matt Richardson has revealed he was previously sent home from training with “concussion and a black eye”.

The comedian, who recently replaced Rufus Hound on the ITV reality series, addressed the brutal accident on Lorraine.

Matt, 29, is set to appear on the show alongside pro-skater Vicky Ogden this weekend.

Matt Richardson suffered ‘concussion and a black eye’ during rehearsals for Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What did Matt Richardson say?

Despite not appearing in the original line-up, Matt started training in October.

Speaking to host Lorraine Kelly, he explained: “I have done exactly the same amount of training as everyone else.

“I was just doing it off-camera and not doing the show on a Sunday so I started in October, five days a week since then.”

However, training hasn’t been completely easy.

The DOI star discussed the accident on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Matt Richardson?

Matt revealed he was injured badly during the early stages of training, and joked Christopher Dean was to blame.

Furthermore, he said: “I think even he knows that deep down. On the masterclass day, I went to skate and I was terrible and they said the problem was my limbs, which isn’t ideal.

I ended up being sent home with concussion and a black eye

“He gave me a pole to skate with to stop my arms moving and as I was skating with the pole.”

Matt continued: “I caught the front of my blade and went over the front of the pole. Because I was holding something I couldn’t put my hands out to stop myself, so my face took all of the fall.

Matt was called in as a replacement (Credit: ITV)

“I ended up being sent home with concussion and a black eye.”

Meanwhile, Matt previously shared a first glimpse of himself skating this week.

Alongside a video on Instagram, he said: “Is that… is that Christopher Dean? No, just me guys being so amazing.

“This is good enough to be on the show in 3 days, right?”

Rufus Hound was axed from the show (Credit: ITV

Why was Rufus Hound axed from Dancing On Ice?

Matt recently stepped in as Rufus Hound’s replacement.

The former contestant was axed from the series after testing positive for coronavirus.

Rufus confirmed the news on YouTube earlier this week, as he thanked ITV for the short-lived opportunity.

He explained: “Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn’t exist.”

The comedian, 41, went on to praise pro partner Robin Johnstone, who he called a “tremendous pal”.

