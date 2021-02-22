Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield has revealed he is unsure whether the skating show will return.

Earlier last week, ITV made the decision to pull yesterday’s instalment (February 21) of the popular series.

It came after DOI was plagued with problems, including celeb injuries and coronavirus diagnoses.

Phillip Schofield says ‘who knows’ if Dancing On Ice will return (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What did Phillip Schofield say?

Speaking on Monday’s This Morning, Phillip admitted it was strange to watch last night’s episode from the comfort of his home.

The presenter then added: “Hopefully we are up and running with that next week, with a bit of luck. But who knows?”

It’ll be fine – remain positive.

However, his co-host Holly Willoughby was slightly more reassuring.

Replying to Phil, she said: “It’ll be fine. Remain positive.”

Meanwhile, a representative for ITV confirmed: “The show will be back this weekend.”

Dancing On Ice will be back on February 28 (Credit: ITV)

Last week, ITV announced there would be no live show.

In a statement, the broadcaster said: ““Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

Furthermore, they added: “Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

The ITV show was axed (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: ITV dismisses recent claims

Meanwhile, DOI bosses recently dismissed claims they’re bringing back former winners in a bid to save the series.

It was previously rumoured executives held talks to discuss options for the show’s two-hour slot.

A source told The Sun: “The worst-case ­scenario was pulling the show but they know they can’t allow that. Options included bringing back former champs and their partners to ­perform one-off routines.”

However, ITV later told ED!: “No such meetings or conversations have taken place. The current series in its usual format will resume on Sunday 28th February.”

Torvill and Dean are hopeful the show will return (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean recently insisted the show will definitely “be back”.

Appearing on Lorraine, Jayne said: “We’re all sad, because everyone has worked so hard trying to put the show on in the first place.

“Every week there was something happening.

“But on a positive side, all of our celebrities will have an extra week to work on their routine, so I’m looking forward to seeing some great routines when we come back.”

