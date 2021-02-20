Dancing On Ice fans are concerned that skater Hamish Gaman will quit the show for good.

The pro skater, 37, had to leave this series because of a finger injury.

And now fans are tipping Hamish to leave the show for good.

Hamish and Faye on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Why do fans think Hamish Gaman should leave Dancing On Ice?

Fans took to a Dancing On Ice forum to air their concerns for Hamish.

Hamish’s tendon injury caps a nightmare few years for the skater on the show.

Last year, he was accused of “bullying” by partner Caprice Bourret, after she quit the show.

Fans now think this year’s injury might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Caprice accused Hamish of bullying (Credit: ITV)

What did the fans say?

“Poor lad, I bet he’s tempted not to bother again next year even if asked,” one fan wrote.

Another said: “I wouldn’t blame him if he left for good.”

A third commented on the forum: “I don’t see Hamish being back either.

“Strictly is a real plum gig for dancers but I’m not really sure if DOI is quite as good of a career option for skaters.

“Having two years in a row where things started looking promising and went to pot would probably make anyone at least reconsider their future on the show,” they added.

ED! has gone to ITV for a comment on this story.

How did Hamish announce his departure?

After announcing his exit from this year’s series, Hamish took to Instagram to share his thoughts with fans.

“I’m heartbroken that I’ll no longer be skating with @faye_brookes on @dancingonice,” he began.

“I’m so grateful that I don’t need any surgery on my finger, but if I stay in the show I could have an accident and make my injury much worse (it is series 13).”

He then paid tribute to celeb dance partner, Faye Brookes.

“Coaching Faye for 4+ months has been a privilege and I’m so proud of the incredible skater that she’s become,” he said.