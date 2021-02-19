Dancing On Ice bosses have dismissed rumours they’re bringing back former winners in a bid to save the series.

According to a recent tabloid report, bosses held talks to discuss options for the show’s two-hour slot.

However, a representative for ITV insisted that isn’t the case – despite former champ Joe Swash volunteering.

Dancing On Ice bosses have dismissed recent rumours (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice won’t bring back past winners

An ITV representative told ED!: “No such meetings or conversations have taken place. The current series in its usual format will resume on Sunday 28th February.”

Meanwhile, The Sun previously claimed the production team were working “overtime” to help fill out the show.

An insider told the publication: “The worst-case ­scenario was pulling the show but they know they can’t allow that.

“Options included bringing back former champs and their partners to ­perform one-off routines.”

Joe Swash won the reality series last year (Credit: ITV)

The publication also claimed the team were contemplating having more “pro routines”.

Following the rumours, Joe Swash took to Instagram to put himself forward.

The former EastEnders star previously won the show alongside pro Alex Murphy last year.

Sharing a screenshot of an article, Joe said: “I’m in @dancingonice.”

Dancing On Ice will be back on February 28 (Credit: ITV)

When is Dancing On Ice back on?

Following the decision to axe the show this week, DOI will return on February 28.

Announcing the change, ITV said: “Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean confirmed the show will be back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean recently confirmed the show will definitely “be back”.

Appearing on Lorraine, Jayne said: “We’re all sad, because everyone has worked so hard trying to put the show on in the first place.

“Every week there was something happening. But on a positive side, all of our celebrities will have an extra week to work on their routine, so I’m looking forward to seeing some great routines when we come back.”

Furthermore, Chris added the programme will “be back” as their chat came to an end.

