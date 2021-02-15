Dancing on Ice axed this weekend – full statement from ITV

Dancing on Ice will not go ahead this weekend, ITV has announced.

The Sunday night favourite has been plagued with problems this year, be it celeb injuries or coronavirus diagnoses.

The broadcaster has therefore taken the decision to rest the live show for a week.

Joe Warren-Plant is among the celebs on Dancing On Ice hit by crisis (Credit: ITV)

A statement reads: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week, with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

Earlier today, Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo admitted that the atmosphere at the show is “tense” after four contestants dropped out.

This year’s series has seen Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Faiers and Joe-Warren Plant forced to quit due to injuries and COVID-19.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Ashley said the stars are “falling fast”.

Ashley said the atmosphere at Dancing On Ice is “tense” due to celebrity exits (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Ashley Banjo said about Dancing On Ice?

Discussing the atmosphere at the show, Ashley said: “It is a little bit tense actually only because you don’t know what’s going to happen week on week.

“You wait for the email or the update and you go oh my gosh, who’s injured this week or who’s going to test positive this week.

“You never quite know what’s going to happen so it is a little bit tense and obviously we’re down to a point where we’ve used all the reserves.”

Ashley said “everyone is doing a great job” at Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

“You never know what’s going to happen”

He added: “Everyone is doing a great job and everyone’s skating hard so let’s see what happens.”

However, Ashley admitted there are some concerns the show might not make it to the end of the run.

He told ED: “Of course there’s always the option that, I don’t know with the channel how that would work.

“But obviously if there was only two skaters left, there wouldn’t be a show.

“It’s tense, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

On Sunday night’s show (February 14), Amy Tinkler – who replaced Denise in the series – was voted off alongside partner Joe Johnson.

