Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield has poked fun at the COVID-19 restrictions the team are grappling with ahead of it’s return tonight.

The ITV series returns this evening at 6pm (January 17) with Phillip and his co-host Holly Willoughby introducing a group of new celebrities.

With COVID-19 still gripping the nation, the show is set to look a little different when viewers tune in.

For a start, there will be Perspex glass between the judges, who are now sat at a much longer table to keep in line with social distancing rules.

Phillip Schofield gave a glimpse of tonight’s show (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Phil say about Dancing on Ice tonight?

Phil took to Instagram ahead of Dancing On Ice tonight to share a glimpse of the updated set for the first time.

Standing near Holly, he shared a video of the rink before giving fans a look at the judging line-up.

He said: “We’re a long way apart. But we’re in the Dancing On Ice studio and we’re all here. And it looks like this…

We’re a long way apart. But we’re in the Dancing On Ice studio and we’re all here.

“And there’s the incredibly long judges desk. They’re all in their little Perspex compartments.

“And for the first time ever I feel like John Barrowman is in a safe place,” laughed the star.

Phil shared a picture of the new judging table (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Will Denise Van Outen be well enough for tonight?

Denise, 46, was whisked to hospital after an elaborate turn with Dancing On Ice pro skating partner Matt Evers went horribly wrong.

The gorgeous star scraped her face, dislocated her left shoulder and damaged her tendons in the painful blunder.

She said the pain was so bad that she needed gas and air in A&E.

Denise shared the shocking story on Instagram with her followers.

She said: “Thank you for all your lovely messages this morning. Told you I’m clumsy on the ice!

“Massive thanks to everyone @itv. (Medics & production) and our glorious @nhswebsite for looking after me because I know how overstretched you are at the moment.

“Also thank you to @themattevers for being a true friend and taking care of me and making me laugh when I feel like crying.”

Denise says that he hopes to go ahead with tonight’s show. However, she confessed it’s “touch and go”.

Dancing On Ice fans will have to check back in tonight to see if the star has managed to heal in time to skate.

