Dancing On Ice news: Familiar face spotted in audience as viewers threaten petition

In Dancing On Ice news, viewers have called for the return of a fan favourite after they were spotted in the audience.

Former head judge Karen Barber popped up on screen during Sunday (January 22) night’s show.

She was shown sitting rinkside alongside skater and choreographer Dan Whiston as they watched the performances.

Karen Barber was spotted on Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Dancing On Ice news

Fans appeared so delighted to see the stars of series past that some of those watching at home called for a return.

Indeed, some social media users suggested they would even start a petition in an effort to see Karen back on the ITV series.

Former Great Britain Olympics star Karen has enjoyed stints as a judge and head coach on DOI for over 15 years.

She memorably had a fiery row with Jason Gardiner in previous years.

And away from her TV role, Karen and Christopher Dean have reportedly been in a relationship for over a decade. They confirmed their relationship in 2011.

Karen Barber and Christopher Dean began a relationship after being friends for 30 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

One happy observer shared a screengrab of Karen and Dan on screen together. They also expressed how much they’d like to see her as a show regular again.

“#DancingOnIce So lovely to see you both need to have Karen back as a judge again @Woo2Kaz @TheDanWhiston,” they tweeted.

#DancingOnIce

So lovely to see you both need to have Karen back as a judge again. @Woo2Kaz @TheDanWhiston 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MsTdtQZEBc — yasminA 💙 (@yasmin_ali10) January 22, 2023

‘Bring back Karen Barber’

Similarly, someone else prompted by Karen’s appearance requested: “Bring back Karen Barber and Robin Cousins on the panel it was so much better #dancingonice.”

“Definitely, 100% agree,” another person replied to that tweet.

Petition for Karen Barber to be a judge again.

Meanwhile, another person added: “Petition for Karen Barber to be a judge again #DancingOnIce.”

Elsewhere on last night’s show, the series’ first elimination occurred as it came down to Ekin-Su and John Fashanu in the skate-off.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV next Sunday, January 29, at 6.25pm.

