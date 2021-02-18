Dancing On Ice pro Hamish Gaman reportedly quit the skating show following a “tense meeting with bosses”.

The 37-year-old skater, who was partnered with Faye Brookes, was forced to withdraw from this year’s Dancing On Ice after sustaining a finger injury.

However, according to reports, the star left the series soon after a talk with producers over the couple’s next performance.

Dancing On Ice: Why did Hamish Gaman quit?

Faye, 33, apparently thought their upcoming Pretty Woman routine – taken from the iconic 1990 film – was too basic for her.

In addition, the former Corrie star believed the performance would land her in the bottom two.

A source told The Sun: “At the start of the week, as rehearsals for what would have been this Sunday’s show began, they both went in to see show bosses to express their concern over the routine.”

Furthermore, they added: “It can’t have helped that the routine was taking into account Hamish’s injury.

“But, after the meeting, the cogs clearly whirred into action because less than a day later Hamish was gone.”

Ahead of quitting, Hamish told fans medics had cleared him to skate.

The pro also confirmed the news on his Instagram profile at the time.

What has ITV said about his departure?

However, ITV insisted Hamish’s departure is due to a finger injury.

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman has had to withdraw from the competition.

“We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

In addition, ITV confirmed Faye will skate with Matt Evers – he was previously paired with Denise Van Outen.

What has Faye Brooks said?

Meanwhile, the actress broke her silence over the news on Instagram, insisting she was “starting again”.

She wrote: “Round Two. No matter what… Pick yourself up, dust yourself off and start again.”

In a separate post, Faye added: “It’s not the end of my journey it’s just a change of direction… I had the honour of being taught how to skate by the one and only @hamishgaman and with all the skills & knowledge that he so kindly gave to me.”

She added: “I now get to begin a whole new chapter with @themattevers.”

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the ITV skating series will no longer air this weekend.

ED! has contacted reps for Hamish about this story.

