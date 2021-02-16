Dancing On Ice fans have begged Joe-Warren Plant to return to the skating show.

The hit ITV series has been hit by COVID-19 chaos after 18-year-old Joe-Warren and comedian Rufus Hound pulled out after testing positive for the virus.

But now, after the channel announced that Dancing On Ice will take a break this weekend, fans want the star to come back.

Fans want Joe-Warren back (Credit: ITV)

What did Joe-Warren say about his Dancing On Ice exit?

Last week, Joe-Warren issued a statement.

In it, he said: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa [Bauer] and I.

Read more: Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo reveals fears over series amid ‘tense’ atmosphere

“I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

“Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although it has been cut short…

“…I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”

He went on to thank crew members, Vanessa and fellow celeb skaters.

Feels unfair if they don’t bring Joe-Warren back and allow Jason to remain too. It’s been a chaotic mess indeed — Jon Dexter (@JonMDexter) February 15, 2021

CAN @JoeWarrenPlant AND VANESSA COME BACK NOW BECAUSE YOU’RE SKIPPING A WEEK PLEASEEE 😩😩😩 @dancingonice #DancingOnIce — Gemma D 🎢✨ (@Gemma_Disney_5) February 15, 2021

Also IT'S IN THE RULES that you're only allowed to miss two consecutive weeks, and Joe-Warren has only missed one so TECHNICALLY if they put this "best of" show in the middle of the series it means they won't be BREAKING THE RULES if he comes back. Just… bending them. — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) February 15, 2021

How did fans react?

With the show taking a break this week, fans took to Twitter to beg Joe-Warren to come back.

One viewer screamed: “Can @JoeWarrenPlant and Vanessa come back now because you’re skipping a week please.”

Can @JoeWarrenPlant and Vanessa come back now because you’re skipping a week please

Another wrote: “Anyway, as my boyfriend Matthew has just pointed out, Joe-Warren Plant will have quarantined long enough for them to bring him back if need be after this break so… watch this space, I s’pose.

“Also IT’S IN THE RULES that you’re only allowed to miss two consecutive weeks, and Joe-Warren has only missed one.

“So TECHNICALLY if they put this ‘best of’ show in the middle of the series it means they won’t be BREAKING THE RULES if he comes back. Just… bending them.”

Holly and Phil are taking a break this weekend (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say about this week?

The viewers’ demands come after ITV announced it would be taking the show off the air this weekend.

In a statement, the broadcaster said there would be no live show on Sunday February 21.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Amy Tinkler eliminated from show as viewers slam ‘unfair’ decision

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times,” it said.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.