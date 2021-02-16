Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has withdrew from the series.

The skater snapped a tendon in his hand and has had to withdraw from the competition.

Hamish, who was partnered with Faye Brookes, will no longer skate with the Coronation Street actress ITV has confirmed.

Hamish has departed Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Hamish Gaman quits

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition.

“We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

Meanwhile, ITV confirmed Faye will skate with Matt Evers – previously paired with Denise Van Outen.

It comes after ITV announced that this weekend’s show will not air.

Hamish won’t skate with Faye (Credit: ITV)

ITV cancels this Sunday’s show

This year’s series found itself plagued with problems, be it celeb injuries or coronavirus diagnoses.

A statement from ITV read: “ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February.

“Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

“The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.

Fans called for Joe-Warren to return (Credit: ITV)

“Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is of paramount importance to us and we look forward to resuming the competition next week…

“…with the show back live on Sunday 28th February.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer quit the series after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, now, fans are calling for them to return because their quarantine will end by the show’s return.

One viewer said: “Can @JoeWarrenPlant and Vanessa come back now because you’re skipping a week please.”

Another added: “CAN @JoeWarrenPlant AND VANESSA COME BACK NOW BECAUSE YOU’RE SKIPPING A WEEK PLEASE.”

