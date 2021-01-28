Holly Willoughby divided some Dancing On Ice 2021 viewers with her outfit choice and the complaints keep rolling in.

Ofcom has revealed that it is still being inundated with unhappy remarks about the This Morning’s star’s low-cut dress.

The star may have worn it over a week ago, but that hasn’t stopped viewers still complaining.

At the time, one viewer tweeted: “Why does Holly have to flash her boobs every time. It’s a family entertainment show. I just don’t get it.”

While another added: “OK I am going to say it. Don’t really want to see the boobs out with little left to the imagination on TV, Holly Willoughby!”

How many complaints did Holly Willoughby get for Dancing On Ice?

Complaints have continued to rise, and Ofcom say it has now received 52 objections to Holly’s dress.

But that’s not the only thing that angered viewers on the show.

During the show’s comeback episode, comedian Rufus Hound took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As he accepted the show’s Golden Ticket – which means he avoided the first public vote – Rufus claimed the government doesn’t want to feed Britain’s hungry children.

His remark was in reference to the government dragging its heals when it came to feeding children who are out of school due to coronavirus.

Rufus said: “I’ve spent most of this year not being terribly emotionally stable. Because the world stopped making sense, and this does not make more sense of it, thank you, I don’t know what is happening.”

Numerous viewers raced to Twitter to lash out at the TV star for being too “political”.

And now it turns out Ofcom has received a whopping 346 complaints about Rufus since the moment aired.

Denise has been forced to quit the show (Credit: ITV)

Why did Denise Van Outen quit Dancing On Ice?

We’re only two weeks in and this year’s Dancing On Ice has already proved very drama-filled.

Denise Van Outen announced she has had to quit the show due to a shoulder injury.

She shared the sad news to her Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself and professional partner Matt Evers.

The West End star suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month, but revealed to fans that she’s got three bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation.

“I wish all the celebs, pros and judges the best of luck for the rest of the series. I’m rooting for you all. Bunch of legends,” she said.

Poor Denise!

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 31, at 6pm.

