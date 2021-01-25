Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes has shot to the top of bookies’ charts as her odds have tumbled on winning the ITV ice skating show.

The 33-year-old former Corrie star wowed judges on last night’s instalment (Sunday January 24).

Thanks to her stunning performance Faye now finds herself favourite to win the show.

Faye topped the leaderboard (Credit: ITV)

What are the odds for Faye Brookes on Dancing On Ice?

Betting company BoyleSports revealed that Faye started the competition at 8/1.

After she made her debut last night, she went down to 2/1.

And today her odds have been slashed further, and she’s now at evens.

Last night’s show saw the soap star skate to Taylor Swift’s Lover with partner Hamish Gaiman.

Scoring 31.5 and topping the leaderboard, the judges couldn’t get enough of her routine, saying that it was “the best first skate we have ever had on the show, just sublime”.

Faye couldn’t believe her score (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Faye last night?

After her first skate, Faye burst into tears.

She said: “This is surreal, I still can’t believe I am doing the show, I am so humbled by that score.”

A spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “All celebrities have now made their debut on the ice and Faye Brookes is an even stronger favourite at Evens from 2/1 following her high score of 31.5 points on Sunday evening.

“Lady Leshurr has also been backed down to 25/1 from 50/1 after surviving the first skate-off of the show.”

Joe-Warren is second favourite (Credit: ITV)

What are the rest of the odds?

Elsewhere, the bookie lists Joe-Warren Plant as second favourite at 4/1, with Sonny Jay next at 7/1.

Further down, Graham Bell is at 10/1, Colin Jackson is 12/1, with Denise Van Outen and Rufus Hound coming in at 20/1.

The list continues with Billie Shepherd, Lady Leshurr and Rebekah Vardy at 25/1.

Jason Donovan rounds off the list, coming in last at 33/1.

Myleene was the first to leave last night (Credit: ITV)

The first skate-off

In last night’s first skate-off of the new series, Myleene Klass and Lady Leshurr found themselves competing to stay in the show.

All four judges unanimously voted Lady Leshurr to stay.

Myleene said: “I couldn’t have done it with Lukasz [Rozycki], my family, my friends. I’ve never skated before so I’ve got a skill that I’ve learnt in lockdown.

“Super handy. When the rink is open, I’ll be there!”

