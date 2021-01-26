Dancing On Ice 2021 has been accused of taking up NHS resources during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hear’Say star Suzanne Shaw questioned whether the ITV show should be on screens at the moment.

Suzanne, who appeared on the programme back in 2008, said contestants heading into hospital with injuries doesn’t help during the pandemic.

Suzanne Shaw questioned whether Dancing On Ice should be on screens at the moment (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

What did Suzanne say about Dancing On Ice 2021?

Suzanne told Closer magazine: “Dancing on Ice can be dangerous, and it did make me think about whether the show should be on at the moment.

“Our NHS is already struggling under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic. So does it help if people are heading into hospital because of injuries created by an entertainment show?

Yebin suffered a painful injury after an accident with Graham (Credit: ITV)

“I can understand the public backlash DOI got over that. I love the show, but I hope it doesn’t take up any more of the NHS’ time.”

So far in the series, contestant Denise Van Outen and pro skaters Yebin Mok and Andy Buchanan have all ended up in hospital with injuries.

Earlier this month, contestant Rebekah Vardy revealed she injured partner Andy while “practicing a trick”.

She told The Sun: “I seem to be the only one who’s ended up hurting my pro, putting him in hospital. I do apologise.

“No, it was awful; I think I’ve just come to terms with scarring his face.”

Rebekah accidentally injured partner Andy (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Yebin pulled out of the launch show alongside celebrity partner Graham Bell after injuring her leg.

Graham said in a statement: “I fell when we were training on Monday and Yebin my pro-dance partner fell onto the back of my skate.

“She was cut quite badly on the shin and needed an operation to clean and stitch up the wound.

“She spent Monday night in Watford hospital and was released yesterday, luckily there was no nerve or tendon damage.”

In addition, contestant and actress Denise dislocated her left shoulder and damaged her tendons after an accident on the ice.

Dancing On Ice stars suffer injuries

Poor Denise needed gas and air in A&E, as doctors manipulated her shoulder back into place.

She said: “Told you I’m clumsy on the ice!

“Massive thanks to everyone @itv. (Medics & production) and our glorious @nhswebsite for looking after me because I know how overstretched you are at the moment.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 31, at 6pm.

