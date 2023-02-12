The Vivienne on Dancing on Ice and as James in comp image
Dancing on Ice fans rally round The Vivienne after stumble on the ice as couple dance out of drag

The star performed as her alter ego James

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

The Vivienne wowed fans when she danced as her real-life persona James on tonight’s Dancing On Ice.

And viewers at home all rallied round when the couple stumbled and almost fell.

Despite the mistakes The Vivienne and partner Colin scored a very good 33.5.

The Vivienne and Colin stumble on Dancing On Ice
The Vivienne didn’t get manage the first lift with pro partner Colin (Credit: ITV)

The Vivienne performs out of drag on Dancing On Ice

Known for make-up, wigs and flamboyant costumes, during tonight’s Icon Week, The Vivienne danced to Beyonce’s Halo. And they decided for such a stripped back track, it was only right if the persona matched.

Performing as James, he confessed in his VT: “This is the first time I’ve ever performed as myself.”

It was clear the nerves got to him there was a stumbled during a lift with partner Colin.

But the couple got up and carried on and gave a stunning performance.

Afterwards The Vivienne confessed it had been a trying day after an injury this morning and a dodgy tummy throughout the day.

The judges told them not to worry about the stumble and mistakes as they still did brilliantly.

And the public agreed.

The Vivienne and Colin perform a stripped back routine
The Vivienne and Colin performed a stripped back routine (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home were left emotional over The Vivienne’s performance.

“Omg, The Vivienne, that was a beautiful performance. Absolutely gorgeous. Mistakes be damned it was a stunning performance,” said one.

Another agreed: “WOW!!!! What a gorgeous routine. So beautiful so real and raw. Such a shame about the mistake. It was still a beautiful routine. The Vivienne you are a true inspiration. Congratulations that was great.”

“Wow The Vivienne Dancing On Ice that was really lovely,” said one more.

Someone else added: “Beautiful from The Vivienne/James. Shame about the stumble.”

“Not me getting weepy at watching The Vivienne skating to Halo by Beyoncé. That was beautiful, Dancing On Ice,” said one more.

A sixth commenter wrote: “The Vivienne is brilliant because that slip up changed nothing!!”

“Amazing James aka The Vivienne should skate out of drag more often! Very passionate & emotional ,” declared another.

Joey Essex lifts Vanessa Bauer on the ice in very colourful clothing
Joey and Vanessa wowed with the opening routine (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Dancing on Ice tonight?

The Judge’s Challenge was back this week with skaters having to complete three rotations duing a solo upright spin.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer opened the show.

With people getting fed up of Phillip Schofield prying into their personal life, he steered clear of the subject tonight.

It was all about the skating as Joey performed to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing and scored his highest scores yet.

Patsy Palmer followed him, determined not to be in the skate off again this week.

She performed to the Spice Girls Spice Up Your life.

Despite scoring her highest score yet, Patsy only managed to complete two rotations of her solo spin, meaning her scores were deducted. However, she still managed her highest score yet.

Holly Willoughby’s stunning outfit caused a stir with viewers questioning whether she was getting married rather than presenting!

Read more: Phillip Schofield shows off new look as he teases ‘new job’

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday, February 19, on ITV

