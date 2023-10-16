Dancing On Ice ‘curse strikes as 2024 star splits from girlfriend’ ahead of debut

The 2024 stars of Dancing On Ice are yet to put on their skates, but one contestant has reportedly already been hit by the show’s so-called curse.

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire is said to have split from his personal trainer girlfriend Amelie Esquenet.

The reality star went Instagram official with Amelie in July. But according to The Sun, his busy schedule got in the way of their romance. It comes three months before his debut.

Miles Nazaire has reportedly split from his girlfriend ahead of his Dancing On Ice debut (Credit: E4)

A source told the publication: “Miles has been busy filming for his new documentary along with Made in Chelsea and Dancing On Ice. It seemed that their lives were heading in different directions and they both agreed to part ways before things turned sour.”

Amelie is thought to have been his first serious girlfriend since his split from Maeva D’Ascanio in 2018. Maeva is now engaged to James Taylor and the pair share 11-month-old son Beau.

ED! contacted Miles’ rep for comment.

Who will Miles be paired with on Dancing On Ice?

While the Dancing On Ice partnerships are still to be revealed, The Sun have also reported that bosses are looking to pair Miles with professional skater Vanessa Bauer.

Vanessa reportedly had a brief romance with 2023 contestant Joey Essex. She’s now currently said to be dating businessman Dan Underwood after going public with their romance last month.

Could Miles be partnered with pro Vanessa Bauer? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source alleged: “Miles and Vanessa are a perfect match and have potential for great chemistry – both in and out of the rink.”

Miles previously opened up about his upcoming stint on the ITV show. He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve always loved to dance but it’s usually on a dance floor on a Saturday night and Dancing on Ice looks so difficult.

“I keep thinking about how I’m going to need to have rhythm while balancing on a thin blade and that’s when I feel the nerves kick in. but this is such an unbelievable opportunity to get totally out of my comfort zone.”

The 2024 line-up

Miles will be joined by 11 other famous faces on the rink.

They include the likes of Ricky Hatton, Claire Sweeney, Hannah Spearritt, Amber Davies and Greg Rutherford. Stephen Lustig-Webb, Ricky Norwood, Lou Sanders, Adele Roberts, Ryan Thomas and Roxy Shahidi are also part of the line-up.

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2024.

